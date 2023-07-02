Georgia Football recruiting roundup: Top 5 commitments for the ACC powerhouse in 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and have been viewed as one of the best programs in recent memory. They have lost a handful of key pieces throughout their championship runs due to the NFL draft, but 2024 might prove to be a massive rejuvenation for the program.

After taking a look at the list of players who have committed to Georgia for the 2024 college football season, it is easy to see that their recruitment has been incredible. Let's dive into Georgia's top five players and discuss what makes their signings impactful going forward.

5. RB Dwight Phillips Jr.

One of the best running backs in the 2024 class is Dwight Phillips Jr. He will be tasked with revitalizing the Georgia Bulldogs' running game. He has the genes to be a superb athlete as his father is an Olympic gold medalist in the long jump. Phillips was heavily recruited and chose the Bulldogs and should be a huge part of this exciting young offense in 2024.

4. S Jaylen Heyward

Safety Jaylen Heyward will be an interesting part of the Bulldogs defense in 2024 and beyond. He is a little undersized, but he makes up for that with his blazing speed and abilities. Heyward is going to be a key part of the Georgia secondary and should be a force for years to come.

3. LB Demarcus Riddick

Having a versatile linebacker like Demarcus Riddick opens up a lot for the Bulldogs playbook. As one of the top linebackers in the nation, Riddick is going to be a huge threat from the day one. He makes things incredibly difficult on his assignment. Expect his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame to continue to increase with a college weightlifting regime and be a star for the Bulldogs.

2. CB Ellis Robinson IV

There is a reason that Ellis Robinson IV's recruitment was as notable as it was. It seemed to essentially become a two-way battle for the corner between Georgia and Alabama with the Bulldogs getting him. He is the best cornerback on the market. With the explosive offenses in the SEC, while also adding the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, having a star cornerback is critical.

Top 2024 recruit for Georgia: QB Dylan Raiola

The quarterback is the most important position in football, and having one with extreme talent is critical for success in this generation of football. Dylan Raiola has showcased his talents during the Elite 11 Finals and should fit in well when he makes the leap from high school to collegiate football.

