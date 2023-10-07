Georgia Football Week 6 injury report: Updates on Roderick Robinson, Pearce Spurlin, and more

As widely expected, Georgia has maintained a brilliant form this season. The Bulldogs have won all their five games so far as they quest for a third consecutive national championship. They will be hosting the high-flying Kentucky Wildcats in Athens this weekend.

Likely the Bulldogs, the Wildcats have also won all their games this season, recording a superb victory over Florida last week. Without a doubt, Kentucky stands as Georgia’s biggest test so far in 2023. Let’s look at the Bulldogs’ injury list ahead of the matchup.

Georgia Football injury report Week 6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Georgia is currently with three players on their injury list ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup against Kentucky on Saturday. Notably, the Bulldogs have added no player to their injury list in the last two weeks while they squared up against UAB and Auburn.

The team’s injury list is headlined by running back Roderick Robinson, who featured prominently for the Bulldogs at the start of the season. They also have two freshman tight ends, Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie, who are still working to make a name for themselves in the program.

Roderick Robinson’s injury update

Having played the Bulldogs’ first three games of the season, Roderick Robinson has been absent from the past two games against UAB and Auburn. He is recovering from a high ankle sprain he sustained against South Carolina during their Week 3 encounter.

It’s still uncertain whether the running back will be ready to play on Saturday. The San Diego native has rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns in 15 carries this season, forming a superb relationship with the Bulldogs’ signal-caller Carson Beck.

Pearce Spurlin’s injury update

Pearce Spurlin has been sidelined for the past three games due to an undisclosed ailment. The freshman tight end made his college football debut in a brief cameo in Georgia’s Week 2 game against Ball State, where he recorded one reception for four yards.

It remains unclear whether Spurlin will be available to play this weekend. The Bulldogs are in safe hands with the presence of starting tight end Brock Bowers. Spurlin is considered one of the top candidates to succeed in the Bowers in the tight end role next season.

Lawson Luckie’s injury update

Lawson Luckie is another freshman TE on the Bulldogs’ injury list. The Norcross, Georgia native is out of action due to a reported high ankle sprain. It remains to be seen when he can make his college football debut on the Kirby Smart team this season.