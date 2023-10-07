Texas Football Week 6 injury report: Updates on Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ryan Watts, and more

In the Week 6 matchup, Texas faces Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns have won all their five games so far this season, with the highlight being the victory against Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 2.

They face their fellow prospective Southeastern Conference member, who has also maintained a perfect record this season. The Longhorns are dealing with some injuries ahead of their game against the Sooners. Let’s examine the injury list.

Texas Football injury report Week 6

Following the Week 5 game against Kansas, the Longhorns had three players on their injury list as they prepared for the Red River Showdown. The list is headlined by tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who left the game against the Jayhawks injured last Saturday.

The Longhorns also have cornerback Ryan Watt, who also left the Kansas game injured, and defensive lineman Kristopher Ross, who has been injured since Week 3 on this list. Let’s look at their current status ahead of the Red River Showdown.

Ja’Tavion Sanders’ injury update

Ja’Tavion Sanders left Texas’ Week 5 game against Kansas due to an undisclosed injury. However, the Longhorns are poised to welcome their star tight end back for Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Sooners.

Sanders has been an important player for the Longhorns this season with his superb performance in the passing and blocking game. He has recorded 13 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown, presenting himself as one of the top tight ends in college football.

Ryan Watts’ injury update

Ryan Watts was taken out of the last game due to a lower-body problem. It is uncertain whether he will be able to play this week. Steve Sarkisian noted that his fate of appearance in the Red River Showdown will be a game-time decision.

The senior cornerback has featured in all five Texas games this season and has played a crucial role in the team’s secondary. He has so far recorded 17 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended this season.

Kristopher Ross’ injury update

Kristopher Ross suffered an injury during the Texas Week 3 game against Wyoming and hasn’t featured for the Longhorns since then. According to the head coach, the defensive lineman will be out of action for three to four weeks, offering the hope of playing again this season.