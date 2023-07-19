Georgia head coach Kirby Smart unveiled the newest Georgia Bulldogs slogan during the 2023 SEC Media Days. The program is attempting to be the first team to win three consecutive national championships in college football since Minnesota in the 1930s.

The team is not motivated by that, though, and in a sport with a lot of turnover in the roster, it is difficult to win consistently. Smart discussed during his question and answer portion of the 2023 SEC Media Days on Tuesday morning that the team is more focused on intrinsic improvement than anything.

"One of their big mantras is better never rests. We believe that. Those are strong words now when you think about it. Think deep on it. Better never rests. Our kids understand it. Our kids have learned it," Smart said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What drives us for this season is intrinsic motivation. We're not going to be controlled by outside narratives and what people say and who's going to be the quarterback," he added. h/t Dawg Nation

This could help the Bulldogs as there is going to be a lot of outside noise and pressure on the program. However, this team is focused on improving every time they are on the field, and that will lead them to wins.

What does the new Georgia Bulldogs slogan tell us about their chances in 2023?

Georgia CFP National Championship Parade

The newest Georgia Bulldogs slogan tells us a lot about the mentality of this team. This may be the weakest roster of the last three years, with questions surrounding the quarterback position and defense. Remember that there have been a lot of off-the-field issues with the program and talk around their easy schedule.

The Georgia Bulldogs slogan "Better never rests" is a great way to help keep the focus on the program. It is an intangible goal that should motivate the team to improve daily. This also takes the pressure off going undefeated, as they did in 2022, and instead just improving as a team.

With many important pieces on both sides of the football gone, this should be a great chance to see the next crop of Bulldogs step up. If the team fully buys into the Georgia Bulldogs slogan, they will be in a great position come the end of the regular season.

With a new quarterback, a bunch of players getting selected in the 2023 NFL draft, and just pressure from the media, it will be interesting to see how this Bulldog team does. However, they must live up to the Georgia Bulldogs' slogan and continue to improve without complacency.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault