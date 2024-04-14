Georgia spring game attendance: How many people attended Bulldogs' showdown in 2024?

The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up their spring practice with their annual G-Day game on Saturday. This marked the first time the 2024 team took the field in front of its home audience. The game drew a crowd of over 55,000 fans to Sanford Stadium in Athens.

The southern wall was mostly empty due to the ongoing construction. Despite it affecting reported attendance figures, the enthusiastic crowd at G-Day signifies support for the Bulldogs.

Coach Kirby Smart, entering his ninth year at the helm, has a clear goal: return the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff after missing out in 2023. While they secured an impressive win against Florida State in the Orange Bowl, the hunger for national championship glory remains strong.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bulldogs clinched back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022 but fell short of a three-peat after going down to coach Nick Saban's Alabama in the SEC championship game. With the upcoming expansion to a 12-team playoff field, experts see them as a strong contender yet again.

Despite the offseason buzz surrounding Georgia’s offense, the G-Day game showed the strength of the Bulldogs' defense. Throughout the scrimmage, the defensive line dominated, linebackers swarmed plays and the secondary held strong even without star player Malaki Starks.

However, in the final minutes, Carson Beck and the Red team orchestrated a thrilling offensive drive, shredding the defense and forcing a 20-20 tie.

Georgia's relentless recruiting efforts over the past three years, consistently landing top-ranked defensive players, are now starting to pay off.

2024 G-Day scrimmage: Carson Beck leads Georgia offense on late-game charge

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck lived up to his reputation for composure under pressure during the closing moments of the G-Day game. Beck led the Red team on a four-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in an 11-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett.

This clutch performance late in the game capped a day with mixed results for Beck, who completed 25 of 46 passes for 301 yards while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Beck acknowledged his mistakes but emphasized his focus on leadership and enjoying the game atmosphere.

"It's more for fun, you know, coming out here in Sanford, playing in front of the fans," Beck said. "Obviously, every single day we're going to go out there and compete, so I say competing is fun. Obviously, I don't like losing. We tied, which isn't a loss, but I'd rather win. It's all good, you know?"

While some impressive throws emerged, they were interspersed with a significant number of incompletions. Overall, the game served as a valuable opportunity for Beck to experiment with different plays.

Also read: Georgia Spring Game 2024: 5 Storylines to Watch for during annual practice event