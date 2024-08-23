Georgia Tech Football Season Preview 2024: Biggest games, key players to watch, predictions and more 

For Coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, the 2024 season is an opportunity to establish another outpost of success for a revitalized program. While Paul Johnson made Tech successful, his option-based offense was always somewhat outmoded. When Johnson left Tech, the Yellowjackets went through four straight losing seasons.

But Key has turned to the page, with a 7-6 campaign in his first season in Atlanta. With the expansion of the ACC, Tech has the chance to take another step forward and post its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2013 and 2014.

Here's what to know about Tech in 2024.

Georgia Tech's biggest games in 2024

A Week 0 opportunity to upset Florida State and QB DJ Uiagalelei in Dublin could be a big boost to the Georgia Tech season (Image Credit: IMAGN)

Tech has a series of upset possibilities that could define the season. That said, the road game at Georgia to close the season should probably be written off. Sure, it's a rivalry game, but that one feels like the longest of long shots.

Here are three that are more plausible season-defining victories:

#1. Florida State

Tech has a chance to deliver a statement win on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland against Florida State. The Seminoles are thought of as one of the ACC's powers and in an unusual atmosphere, Tech might have a better-than-normal shot at pulling a significant upset. The Yellowjackets beat Florida State to open the 2020 season.

#2. Notre Dame

Another unique opportunity at a season-changing win will come on Oct. 19, at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium against Notre Dame. Again, it's an unusual environment and besting the Irish could be a massive victory for the Yellowjackets.

#3. Miami

The third big upset possibility is a home battle with Miami on Nov. 9. Tech has won two of the last four games with Miami, with one of the two losses coming by a field goal. Last year, the Hurricanes were favored by 20 in a home matchup, only for Tech to pull a 23-20 upset, largely because the Yellowjackets were +3 in turnovers. Another win would key a big 2024 campaign.

Georgia Tech players to keep an eye on

#1. Haynes King - QB

King is a transfer from Texas A&M and had a solid 2023 campaign. Last season, King passed for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns. He is somewhat turnover-prone, with 16 interceptions, but he also rushed for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Considering that Tech comes from an option-heavy offense where they passed for 84 yards per game in 2017 and 2018, King's development as a passer is a game change for the Yellowjackets. He's set to play a big part in Georgia Tech's 2024 season.

#2. Jamal Haynes - RB

At 5-foot-9, Haynes isn't imposing, but he is an explosive playmaker who can break off big runs at any time. Last season, he rushed for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns, picking up 6.1 yards per carry. It's not accidental that Tech's 204 rushing yards per game were the most they have posted since the days of Paul Johnson's option offense. Haynes is a superstar.

#3. Kyle Efford - LB

It's defense that could define Tech in 2024. While the offense significantly improved, the defense has to refine its effort. Last season, Tech allowed 29.5 points and 437 yards per game. Repeating that kind of performance would probably cap the Yellowjackets at around seven wins again.

Efford, who was the leading tackler (81 stops) a year ago as a freshman, could change the defensive culture. At 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, he's physical enough to stop the run, but athletic enough to drop into pass coverage. If Tech is going to move beyond seven wins, Efford and the defense will be pivotal.

Georgia Tech 2024 predictions

The Yellowjackets may have trouble moving beyond seven wins in 2024. Aside from the four games mentioned above, in which they will be substantial underdogs, the rest of the schedule isn't exactly light.

Road games at Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech aren't exactly easy victories. Frankly, another seven-win season would be impressive. Considering the way the schedule stacks up, a 6-6 competitive campaign should be perfectly acceptable.

Tech certainly could go on to win eight or nine games in 2024, but 6-6 or even 5-7 are perhaps more realistic possibilities.

How do you think the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

