Georgia Tech vs UCF Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 22 | Gasparilla Bowl

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia Tech (6-6) ended their regular season with a 31-23 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. UCF (6-6) became bowl-eligible in the final week of the regular season with a 27-13 home win over the Houston Cougars.

Georgia Tech vs UCF: Game Details

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6) vs UCF Knights (6-6)

Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Georgia Tech vs UCF: Betting Odds

Spread

Georgia Tech +5 (-110)

UCF -5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia Tech +164

UCF -198

Total

Over 66.5 (-110)

Under 66.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech vs UCF: Picks

Georgia Tech will have starting quarterback Haynes King in the lineup for this one, but the player to target is running back Jamal Haynes. The Yellow Jackets will likely go with a run-heavy offense in this game, which is why Haynes over rushing yards is a solid bet.

Haynes is averaging 93.2 rushing yards per game in his past five games while averaging 14.4 carries per game, so he'll get plenty of opportunity to get his rushing yards.

UCF, meanwhile, also has a great running back in RJ Harvey, who is the focal point of the Knights offense. In the Gasparilla Bowl, take Harvey to go over his rushing yards and for him to score a touchdown. Harvey has scored a touchdown in four of the past five games. He has recorded 10 touchdowns in those games while averaging 136.8 rushing yards per game on 16.2 carries per game.

Georgia Tech vs UCF: Head-to-head

UCF is 2-0 all-time against Georgia Tech with the last meeting coming in 2022 with the Knights winning 27-10.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Gasparilla Bowl is no different.

Georgia Tech

Kyle Kennard, EDGE (Transfer portal)

Kenan Johnson, CB (Transfer portal)

UCF

Jordan McDonald, RB (Transfer portal)

Drake Metcalf, IOL (Transfer Portal)

Fred Davis II (Transfer portal)

Georgia Tech vs UCF: Prediction

This should be a fun game to watch with plenty of points and one that will likely come down to the wire.

Georgia Tech showed its ability to score against Georgia's defense, so the Yellow Jackets will likely be able to score against UCF. However, the Knights have. a good offense, too, and with the advantage of this game being in Florida, UCF will edge out a win, but won't cover the spread.

Prediction: UCF wins by a field goal.

