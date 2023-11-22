Georgia vs Georgia Tech prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs go on the road to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) is the top-ranked team and will play Alabama next week in the SEC Championship game. Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3 ACC) is coming off a 31-22 win over Syracuse last week.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Game Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) vs Georgia Tech (6-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Betting Odds

Spread

Georgia -24 (-110)

Georgia Tech +24 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia -2800

Georgia Tech +1300

Total

Over 60 (-110)

Under 60 (-110)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Picks

The Georgia Bulldogs are massive favorites in this game, but this is more about staying healthy and getting ready for the SEC Championship game.

In this game, I like running back Kendall Milton to go over his rushing yards, as the Bulldogs will likely run the ball plenty in this game to keep the clock running. In his last five games, Milton is averaging 69 yards per game but will likely get more carries here.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Haynes King, but he goes up against this Bulldogs defense which has been solid this season.

With that, I like King to throw over 0.5 interceptions. Georgia's front seven will get after King and force him to make a bad throw. King has also thrown an interception in four of his last five games.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Head-to-head

Georgia has dominated this series as the Bulldogs are 70-41 all-time against Georgia Tech.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Prediction

This does feel like it could be a letdown spot where Georgia Tech can keep this game close. However, in the last month, Georgia has been finding their groove and has been blowing out teams and there's no reason why that won't happen here.

The Bulldogs will likely get out to a 21-point lead and start resting players, which will allow the Yellow Jackets to cover the spread, but Georgia still wins in a rout.

Prediction: Georgia wins by 21.

