Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint charged with reckless driving: Yet another Bulldogs player lands in trouble 

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested for charges of reckless driving and speeding on Tuesday. He has since then been booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail.

This is once again coming in an off-season that has seen the Bulldogs record a number of high-speed driving incidents in Athens. The team has unfortunately lost staff member Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock to reckless driving earlier in the year.

These recent charges against the player contribute to the concerning trend with the program. Rosemy-Jacksaint's bond has been set at $1,500 for reckless driving and $500 for the speeding charge, both of which are categorized as misdemeanors.

Driving-related misdemeanors a recurring occurrence among Georgia players

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint becomes the fourth player to have been arrested for driving-related charges since the team retained the national championship against the TCU Horned Frogs earlier in January. This has kept the program in the realm of public backlash through the offseason.

Back in March, highly-rated defensive lineman and a first-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Carter, entered a plea of no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. The charges led to his early exit from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Jalen Carter at the 2023 NFL Draft alongside league Commissioner Roger Goodell

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson too faced charges of reckless driving and street racing earlier in January. Fellow wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette was also charged in May with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, and violating Class D license restrictions.

Having released an official statement on the two previous occasions, the University of Georgia is yet to comment on the matter.

However, it is expected the management will look inward to address the recurring incidence among its players.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's stats for 2022 season

Rosemy-Jacksaint had an active role in the Bulldogs' lineup, participating in all 15 games in the 2022 season, starting eight. By the end of the season, Rosemy-Jacksaint accumulated 29 receptions, amassing a total of 337 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

He also contributed with two receptions in Georgia's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State, when he mustered up a total of 34 yards. In the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, he made two solo tackles on special teams in the Bulldogs' dominant 65-7 victory against TCU.

The Florida native looked set to have an increased role in 2023 compared to his previous seasons, but the recent charges could prove to be a stumbling block in the young wide receiver's progress.

