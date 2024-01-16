Germie Bernard transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Washington WR feat. Michigan State 

Germie Bernard, a wide receiver for the Washington Huskies, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

He joins the list of Huskies that have decided to enter the transfer portal after head coach Kalen DeBoer was announced as the new head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bernard has had a strong year with the Huskies. He recorded 419 receiving yards from 34 receptions, scoring two touchdowns. One of these came in the Huskies' Pac-12 championship victory over the Oregon Ducks.

With Bernard now in the transfer portal, let's look at five possible locations.

5 Possible Transfer Portal locations for Germie Bernard

#1. Michigan State Spartans

Before joining the Huskies, Bernard spent one season with the Michigan State Spartans. During his time in East Lansing, Bernard recorded 128 yards from 7 catches, scoring two touchdowns.

If Bernard were to return, he would be a strong part of an offense that has struggled to defeat their fellow Big Ten opposition. Bernard's knowledge of the new arrivals to the conference, especially the likes of the Huskies and the Ducks, can also give the Spartans a potential advantage.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

Staying in the state of Michigan, Bernard could also transfer to the side that defeated the Huskies in the National Championship game. The Wolverines had a strong run game from the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Blake Corum, but their ability to pass the ball was nowhere near as strong.

Bernard would be able to bring an offensive weapon to what will be a new Wolverines offense as quarterback J.J. McCarthy has announced that he would be entering the NFL draft. Additionally, Bernard would be replacing fellow wide receiver Darrius Clemons, who has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

#3. Clemson Tigers

Last season, the Clemson Tigers had a year below par relative to their recent standards. They struggled to defeat their fellow ACC opposition. Their wide receiver room lacks any big names, but the players they have are inexperienced and injury-prone.

Bernard will be able to bring his experience playing for the Huskies with him and will provide the Tigers with another layer of strength in what may be an improving Clemson offense.

#4. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are a team on the up. Led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, with Arch Manning as backup, the center of the offense should be safe for years to come. Recently, star wide receiver Xavier Worthy declared for the NFL draft. This created a hole in the Longhorns offense, which was quickly filled with the arrival of Isaiah Bond from Alabama.

Bringing Bernard will provide an additional layer of security to the Longhorns' offense, which will need all the power they can get before their first season in the SEC.

#5. Alabama Crimson Tide

It is more than likely that Bernard decided to transfer out of Washington due to Kalen DeBoer taking the Alabama head coach role. But what if Bernard decided to join him in Tuscaloosa?

Bernard would be entering an offense that is also experiencing an exodus of talent due to the departure of Nick Saban. His experience playing for DeBoer will give him an advantage over some of his teammates, raising his chances of starting.

