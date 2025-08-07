"Go coach in college": CFB fans react as 49ers release ex-Buckeyes CB Eli Apple 1 week after signing him

Eli Apple signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on July 28. The veteran cornerback seemingly secured his next landing spot in what has been a journeyman career over the last couple of seasons.

Ad

However, just one week later, the 49ers released Apple to make room for incoming defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour. College football fans caught wind of the news on Thursday and had a lot to say about the former Ohio State Buckeye.

"Go coach in college," a fan said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Norman @hsiyargos @NFL_DovKleiman Go coach in college

Ad

Trending

"His career might be over," another fan said.

"cause he washed," one fan wrote.

However, some were more sympathetic to Apple's plight.

"He’s had a good run," A another fan wrote.

Apple made a name for himself with the Buckeyes. He thrived as a leader on defense as the program secured the 2015 national championship.

Ad

Apple was a key part of one of the best eras in Ohio State history due to his skill, speed and leadership. He earned Defensive MVP honors in his second season with the Buckeyes.

What's next for Eli Apple and the San Francisco 49ers?

The New York Giants were impressed with Eli Apple's collegiate performances and his showing in the 2016 NFL Combine, and they selected him at No. 10. He was the second cornerback taken in that year's draft after Jalen Ramsey.

Ad

The Ohio State Buckeyes product spent just over two seasons with the Giants before he was traded to the New Orleans Saints. Since then, Apple has played regular season games for the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and the LA Chargers.

Getting released by San Francisco 49ers may have stung, but there's still time for Apple to find a new home for the 2025 regular season. There could be teams looking for a veteran presence to play the cornerback position.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will continue preparing for a crucial 2025 season. They have preseason games against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Chargers lined up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.