“Going to have my last credit card swiped”: When $45M worth Coach Prime trolled Shilo Sanders by sharing his last act before death

It wouldn't be the traditional father-son goodbye. But when that young star athlete's father is a Hall of Fame defensive back, legendary MLB speed demon and Florida State University icon, the ability for normalcy goes out the window.

That's the backdrop for the interplay between Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his son Shilo Sanders. While Shilo's brother Shedeur Sanders finds himself as the top quarterback prospect on most mock drafts, Shilo, a safety, isn't a surefire first-round selection.

But he is a first-round humorist, as demonstrated in an interaction with his father in a YouTube video from seven months ago.

When Coach Prime discussed his last acts on earth, he had little sympathy for Shilo. After jokingly simulating the act of strangling his father, the coach asked his son if he committed the act, what would happen then?

"I know I ain't gettin' nothing," Shilo playfully said of his prospective inheritance.

To further drive the point home, Deion told his son that his dying act would be "one last credit card swipe," ensuring there is no money left for the son he jokingly referred to as "in third place" behind his two brothers.

Coach Prime then jested that if he were on his deathbed, he would summon his son.

"Shilo, come to the bed," Sanders said. "I need to tell you something, 'cause I really love you, son."

Upon Shilo's arrival, he would be met with a punch to the face from his famous father. The ex-Atlanta Braves outfielder would be going out swinging differently. Sanders has cultivated a reputation in his post-playing years as a doting, dedicated father who nurtured his sons on and off the football field.

Deion Sanders: "I've built my life around my kids."

The issue of fatherhood carries particular significance in Deion Sanders' public world. Watching his interactions with his son Shilo in the video underscores his dedication to genuinely knowing his kids, not just coaching them.

He talked about his children and how he lives for them.

"I’ve built my life around my kids," Sanders said. "The moves I made was based on my babies, not me. My babies. They was based on what was good for them, so I take pride in that."

He repeatedly tells fathers they don't have to be perfect, but they have to be present.

Coach Prime is a vocal advocate for strong fathers in the African-American Community. He talks about seeing Black fathers on sitcoms during his childhood. He also speaks positively about current Black fathers in the public eye. Lavar Ball and LeBron James in particular come in for significant praise from Sanders.

He even joked about coming back to join his son on the field after LeBron had the opportunity to suit up alongside his son.

In spite of the on-camera antics, Shilo speaks highly of his father's influence on his life and perspective on fatherhood. Like his father, Shilo references popular culture examples of intact Black families and their influence on his own family.

“When you see more of it, just growing up, watching them TV shows that have full families in it, it just looks good," Shilo said. "That’s how it’s really supposed to be. So, just him being a good father and just being there, it really just gives you something else to see like that.”

