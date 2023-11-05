Graham Mertz and girlfriend Alexis Loomans share cute moment ahead of Gators vs. Razorbacks week 10 matchup 

Florida Gators starting quarterback Graham Mertz has had several cute moments with his supermodel girlfriend Alexis Loomans this season, as they have shown their affection publicly with the cameras rolling.

Ahead of a crucial matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 10 of college football action, the couple created a lovely moment just before the game.

Alexis Loomans posted a story on Instagram of Graham Mertz kissing her at the player's entrance before the game versus the Razorbacks.

Graham Mertz comes full circle

Before he was the Florida Gators' starting quarterback, Graham Mertz spent four seasons as a Wisconsin Badgers player. When the season began, there was some doubt among both sets of fans as to how good the quarterback really was.

When naming him the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, Florida coach Billy Napier outlined the qualities that made Mertz such an outstanding player.

“I’ve been very impressed with Graham,” Napier said. “Graham’s a 32-start player, he’s played over 2,000 snaps at a really established program in Wisconsin and we went through an extensive process to make that decision. I think Graham’s an accomplished player, but more importantly, I’ve been impressed with the person and the leader."

Mertz has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the SEC, throwing for 2,127 yards and resulting in 14 touchdowns on 75.9% completion. Mertz had his best game for Florida against South Carolina when he threw for 423 yards, resulting in three touchdowns in a 41-39 win.

His performance against the Gamecocks drew praise from Billy Napier.

“Some unbelievable plays in the game. Graham Mertz in particular, you can’t help but respect the competitive spirit of the kid, the toughness, the decision-making," Napier said. “I just thought he was fantastic. Never flinched.”

However, the quarterback has seen his fair share of criticism. Even after throwing 25-of-34 for 230 yards and two touchdowns against the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida fans criticized Mertz for his performance.

Fox Sports analyst Bryan Fischer predicts that the Badgers will face the Gators in the Music Bowl on December 30.

If Mertz leads the Gators to bowl eligibility against the Wisconsin Badgers, his career will come full circle.