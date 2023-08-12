Graham Mertz was named Florida Gator's starting quarterback for the upcoming season after impressing coach Billy Napier during fall camp.

Mertz spent four years in Wisconsin before entering the transfer portal and landing in Florida under Napier.

The Gators lost quarterback Anthony Richardson to the draft, where he was picked No. 4 overall by Indianapolis Colts.

Napier was coy about the starting quarterback question when it was put to him earlier in the day and was rather bullish with his answer .

“We've seen enough,” Napier said. “I think the big thing is we want to go through a process with our players and team before we announce it to the media, if that makes sense.”

Finally, late on Friday, he announced his decision.

“I’ve been very impressed with Graham,” Napier said. “Graham’s a 32-start player, he’s played over 2,000 snaps at a really established program in Wisconsin and we went through an extensive process to make that decision. I think Graham’s an accomplished player, but more importantly, I’ve been impressed with the person and the leader."

Wisconsin recruited Graham Mertz from Misson Blue Valley North as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019. On3 ranked him as the No. 4 quarterback prospect and No. 57 overall prospect of his class.

According to 247Sports, Mertz had his best year statistically in 2022 when he threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 57.3% pass completion rate.

During his college career, the Gators quarterback has thrown for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

Mertz beat out fellow transfer Jack Miller from Ohio State for the starting spot. Napier explained the role the two experienced quarterbacks will play in pushing each other.

“This guy (Mertz) has an incredible work ethic, he is in the building and he is fanatical about his preparation. I think that has helped the competition, I think it’s caused Jack to respond. Jack’s had an incredible offseason and he’s in position for a great camp.”

Can Graham Mertz push the Gators to greater heights?

Billy Napier's debut season ended with a 6-7 record, one that he will want to improve on this season.

Napier also confirmed that they searched the transfer portal extensively, looking at the potential of 24 players before settling on Mertz

"The big thing I've been impressed with is just his ability to come in and learn the system, translate what he knows and apply that to our system. And then just, you know, relentless in approach."

Whether Graham Mertz can lead the Gators to greater heights will be interesting to watch, but for now, he has the total trust of his coaches.