Grayson McCall Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Coastal Carolina QB feat. Michigan State, Auburn and more

Senior quarterback Grayson McCall has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal due to injury. He played seven games this season.

McCall has struggled a bit this season as he went 151-of-224 (67.4 completion percentage) for 1,919 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Where can the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year land with one season of eligibility remaining?

Grayson McCall Landing Spot #1: Michigan State Spartans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Michigan State Spartans have made drastic changes with a new coaching staff as Jonathan Smith is now calling the shots. With their quarterbacks entering the transfer portal as well, this gives the program a chance to recruit a quarterback out of high school and establish an identity in a tough Big Ten Conference. McCall is definitely talented enough to dominate.

Grayson McCall Landing Spot #2: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

With the departure of Sam Hartman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can replace him with another experienced quarterback. The Fighting Irish have been in the College Football Playoff hunt and with the 12-team format next season, this gives McCall the chance to lead a great program to the postseason.

Grayson McCall Landing Spot #3: Duke Blue Devils

With the Duke Blue Devils having coach Mike Elko leave, as he joins the Texas A&M Aggies, and quarterback Riley Leonard heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal, McCall would be a great fit.

Similar to Michigan State, the Blue Devils are in a bit of a shift, but in the Atlantic Coast Conference, they should be a great fit as the team is going to be very competitive in 2024.

Grayson McCall Landing Spot #4: Auburn Tigers

Auburn is a great fit as that was where McCall was going to go, reportedly, last season when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was pursued heavily by the program. It would be interesting to see if the program pursues him again as they did not figure out their quarterback situation this season.

Grayson McCall Landing Spot #5: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are going to need to figure out their future without quarterback Jordan Travis as he is injured and heading to the NFL.

McCall would be a great bridge quarterback for a team that still wants to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. So, this potential move will make a lot of sense for both sides.