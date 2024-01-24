Gunnar Gundy transfer portal: 5 landing spots for ex Ohio QB ft. Indiana State and more

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy has announced he's re-entering the transfer portal.

Gundy transferred to Ohio earlier this month, but on Tuesday, he said he would re-enter the transfer portal. Gundy was expected to compete for Ohio's starting QB job but decided to transfer again.

Following Gundy's entry into the transfer portal, here are five landing spots for the former Ohio and Oklahoma State quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 landing spots for Gunnar Gundy

#1, Indiana State

Gunnar Gundy received an offer from Indiana State before he committed to Ohio in the MAC.

With Gundy back in the transfer portal, the same teams could remain interested in him, and he posted that Indiana State offered him a scholarship.

The team has Gavin Screws and Evan Olaes on the roster, but Gundy would likely have the upper hand in the starting job for the Sycamores.

If Gundy wants to be a starter, Indiana State makes a lot of sense for him.

#2, Duquesne

Like Indiana State, Duquesne also offered Gunnar Gundy a scholarship his first time in the transfer portal, and the school should remain interested in him.

The Dukes do have Darius Perrantes returning in 2024, who was the starting quarterback last season. However, Perrantes had mixed results as he was below 50% completion and threw 18 interceptions to 21 touchdowns.

There is room for competition, so Gundy could come in and compete with Perrantes for the starting job in 2024.

#3, Eastern Michigan

If Gunnar Gundy wants to be a starting quarterback in 2024, he likely will need to go to a smaller school, but remaining in the MAC is also an option.

Gundy originally committed to Ohio, but going to Eastern Michigan makes sense for him. The school showed interest in Gundy out of high school, and right now, the Eagles have just Ike Udengwu III on the roster for 2024.

Udengwu only has 31 passes thrown in college, so Gundy would likely be an immediate starter for Eastern Michigan.

#4, Toledo

The Toledo Rockets have Tucker Gleason as their presumed starter in 2024, but if they land Gunnar Gundy, it would be a competition for the job in 2024.

Toledo showed interest in Gundy coming out of high school, and perhaps the Rockets circle back on him now that he's in the transfer portal. Toledo needs to add to its quarterback room, and Gundy might be the best option for the program.

#5, Oklahoma State

This is highly unlikely, given Gunnar Gundy already transferred out of Oklahoma State, but he may decide to return and continue to play for his dad.

If Gundy can't get a guaranteed starting job in the transfer portal, perhaps he will go back to where he is familiar and continue to develop at the Cowboys.