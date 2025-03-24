Hall of Famer Warren Sapp drops 3-word message as Julian Lewis & Co. train hard ahead of 2025 season

Warren Sapp was present as the Colorado Buffaloes participated in spring practice sessions ahead of the new college football season. The Hall of Famer is the Buffaloes' pass rush coordinator, which is a promotion after he spent last season as the team's defensive senior quality control analyst.

During his playing days, Sapp was renowned for his tenacity on the Gridiron and his willingness to go the extra mile to help his team win. It's clear that the Pro Football Hall of Famer has taken that mentality to his coaching career.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, Sapp quoted a post on X. He captioned the quote with these words:

"We working daily!!"

The post he quoted was about Sapp and coach Peko scheming on ways to elevate the Buffaloes' defense.

Sapp's words would come as music to the ears of Colorado Buffaloes fans, as they're looking forward to a new season under coach Deion Sanders and his coaching crew.

Sanders led the team to a 9-4 record in 2024. That was a significant improvement on 2023's 4-8 record, and the 1-11 record compiled in the season just before Coach Prime arrived on campus. Intensive training sessions and coaching communication should only make the team better in 2025.

What to expect from Warren Sapp and Colorado in 2025?

Warren Sapp is one of the numerous big-name former professional football stars on the Colorado Buffaloes' coaching staff. Deion Sanders has been instrumental in filling the Buffaloes' backroom with a Hall of Fame-caliber roster.

Sapp is the team's pass rush coordinator, while Marshall Faulk and Domata Peko recently joined the crew. The program also has the greatest cornerback in NFL history, Deion Sanders, running the ship.

Expect an improved Colorado Buffaloes entering the 2025 college football season. The team is more experienced, and their recent recruitment should make them less reliant on an NFL-bound quarterback and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way superstar.

The current Buffaloes roster looks better rounded and has an intriguing blend of experience and youthfulness. Highly touted freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is in a QB battle with senior transfer Kaidon Salter. Hence, it's quite a time to be a Colorado fan.

