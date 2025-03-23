NFL legend Warren Sapp energizes Colorado defense at spring practice as new pass-rush coordinator

Warren Sapp is easing into his new role as the pass-rush coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes. He joined Coach Prime's coaching staff as a senior quality control analyst last season. Just like Sanders, Sapp had a successful career playing in the NFL. The Super Bowl XXXVII champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin a new era this upcoming season. Several key players from the team departed in the transfer portal or declared for the 2025 NFL draft. However, Coach Prime has put in the effort to revamp the roster to compete for the Big 12 title and a potential spot in the 12-team playoffs.

On Sunday, a practice video of the Buffs has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the O-line is battling it out with the D-line while Warren Sapp cheers them on. Every time things heated up, Sapp fanned the fire to keep the spirit of the players alive and competitive.

"I was here for the ride. I was here for a ride," Sapp says in the video while a fight breaks out behind him.

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 campaign in the Big 12. They qualified for their first bowl game since 2020 and were scheduled to face the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Unfortunately, Coach Prime's second stint with the program ended with an Alamo Bowl loss.

Both of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Even 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter decided to forego his final year of eligibility and transition into the league. Thus, Coach Prime is gearing up for a brand new journey in Boulder without his sons by his side.

Warren Sapp shares his thoughts about being a part of Deion Sanders' coaching staff

Warren Sapp played for the Miami Hurricanes during his collegiate career in the 90s. He revealed that while wanted to coach at Miami, the exorbitant workload led to him joining the Colorado Buffaloes.

Last week during a press conference, Warren Sapp shared his experience of working under Deion Sanders. He stated that he was grateful for the opportunity and would always put his best foot forward for the young future football stars.

"I'm addicted," Sapp said. "I never thought I wanted this job. I never thought I wanted to be here, but oh my god do I love it; the babies react to it, and we're having fun, and trust me, I wake up every morning, dive over the table, look at the mountains and I get my motivation. It's magical, to drive over and come here and do what I do."

Apart from the roster, Deion Sander also revamped his coaching staff this offseason. He brought in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the new RB coach. Coach Prime also hired Andre Gurode and Domata Peko as O-line and D-line coaches, respectively.

