“Such a beast”: CFB fans gush over Colorado’s Warren Sapp's inspiring career trajectory

College football fans are gushing over Warren Sapp and his career trajectory after he was named a coach at Colorado.

Sapp became the Colorado Buffaloes pass rush coordinator after serving as a senior quality control analyst last season. He says he's blessed Deion Sanders allowed him to coach and have a second career.

As Sapp has turned to coaching, college fans are excited that he is getting a chance to give back to the game.

"Warren Sapp was such a beast. I always rock the dark red Buccaneers 99 jersey," a fan tweeted.

"Love this dude. Glad and excited to see him out there again. Prime is the man," another fan tweeted.

Fans believe Sapp will be a stellar addition to Colorado's coaching staff. He can help the Buffaloes' defense and pass rush.

"Now, if they could just find somebody that can play like he used to," a fan tweeted.

"Helluva dude. Incredible athlete and knows the assignment," a fan tweeted.

Sapp is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a star pass rusher in the NFL. However, after some trouble with money, he's now back in a good spot due to coaching.

"Hell yeah, I would run through a wall for coach that’s what im talking about," a fan tweeted.

"I agree. I love these guys for what they’re doing with these young kids," a fan tweeted.

Sapp won a Super Bowl and is a one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, as he finished his career with 96.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, four interceptions and three touchdowns.

Warren Sapp has lofty expectations for Colorado's defense

Although Warren Sapp is just a pass rush coordinator, he expects a lot from the Colorado Buffaloes' defense in 2025.

Sapp says Colorado will wreak havoc on defense in 2025 and cause problems for opposing teams' quarterbacks.

"We gonna turn Folsom up. We are gonna turn it up," Sapp said on 'Thee Pregame Show.' "I want that place so loud that you can't hear your heartbeat in that thing. And we're gonna play some D. When we come out of that thing, it's gonna be a sight to see. We gonna go wreck this thing."

Sapp and Colorado's defense will have a chance to prove themselves in their season opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

