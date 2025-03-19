"Just made me my mouth water": Warren Sapp couldn't hold back his emotions for the idea of playing different teams in spring 

Warren Sapp did not hold back about wanting to play against other college teams during spring practices. He joined the Colorado Buffaloes last season as a senior quality control analyst but he was promoted as the team's pass rush coordinator this offseason.

During Tuesday's press conference, Sapp was asked about his thoughts on the Buffs playing exhibition games with other teams during spring practice. He immediately lit up after he heard the question.

"You just made my mouth water," Sapp said. "I get another (jersey) color and my boys can just go to work and whoop on them and we don't care? Please bring them in here. Who's coming? Who wants some of this?"

Sapp also reminisced about his playing days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said that he liked NFL preseason camps and named a few teams he loved playing exhibition games against.

"I used to love that when I was in Tampa and they'd bring another team. The Redskins, Commanders now but back then, and the Dolphins or we'd go to Jacksonville and practice," Sapp said. "It was always good to see another color because I ain't gotta care about whooping your. I can whoop upside your head and get on the bus and go home, I don't care.

"But when you've got your teammates, you've got to kind of care a little bit. So I'd love another team. Oh yes, give me another O-line. And I can yell and cuss at their coach too? Yeah, please!"

Deion Sanders joins Warren Sapp in wanting to play other teams during spring practice

Warren Sapp is not the only one who wants to face other teams in spring exhibition games in the offseason. On Monday's press conference, Deion Sanders said that he talked with concerned officials about making this dream a reality.

"I would like to style it like the pros," Sanders said. "I'd like to go against someone in practice for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I've told those personnel who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea."

After Sanders' comments, Syracuse coach Fran Brown gave the Colorado Buffaloes an offer.

"@DeionSanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days," Brown tweeted on Tuesday.

However, NCAA rules prohibit teams from facing each other in the offseason. Several teams are against the idea of spring games to lessen the risk of injuries and players entering the transfer portal.

