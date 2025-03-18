“I never thought I wanted this job”: Hall of Famer Warren Sapp makes his thoughts 100% clear on working at Deion Sanders' Colorado

Former Super Bowl champ Warren Sapp joined Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes as a Senior Quality Control Analyst last year. While the Pro Hall of Famer wanted to go back to his alma mater, the University of Miami; he shared that the workload there was excessive. Hence, he chose to work for Coach Prime.

In February 2025, Deion Sanders gave Sapp a promotion after Colorado's successful 9-4 season in the 2024 college football season. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star now works as a Colorado pass rush coordinator.

Talking about how grateful he is to be working with the Buffaloes under Coach Prime, Sapp said during a press conference on Tuesday:

"I'm addicted, never thought I wanted this job, I never thought I wanted to be here, but oh my god do I love it; the babies react to it, and we're having fun, and trust me, i wake up every morning, dive over the table, look at the mountains and I get my motivation, its magical, to drive over and come here and do what I do."

Deion Sanders makes his thoughts clear on Colorado's spring game plans

A lot of the college football teams this year have announced that they won't be keeping a spring game this year, including programs like Texas, Nebraska, LSU and Michigan State.

While Matt Rhule made it clear that he doesn't want teams to scout players in the scrimmage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian shared that he has 27 new faces in the Longhorns locker room who need help developing, which is why they won't hold a spring game this year.

However, Deion Sanders has a different outlook on the new college football trend; he made it clear that not holding the spring games will not stop players from leaving the program.

“That's probably why everybody's moving to stop spring games,” Coach Prime said. “You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that. But you're not going to stop the kids already gone.”

Coach Prime also shared that he wants to play a spring game with an opponent, possibly against Bill Belichick's UNC.

