"Happy to be rooting for a Hilton now" - JJ Watt reacts to NFL superstar's son committing to Wisconsin

On Friday, former NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton announced that his son, Eugene Hilton, has committed to the University of Wisconsin. Hilton, a three-star recruit from Indiana, was highly regarded as one of the best players in his state.

Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt, who spent most of his career with the Houston Texans opposing Hilton’s Indianapolis Colts, expressed his excitement over the news.

"Happy to be rooting FOR a Hilton now, instead of watching one run 50 yard post routes behind me.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This fall, for the first time, both Hilton and Watt will be rooting for the same team at Camp Randall.

Trending

Hilton’s decision to join the Badgers was influenced by the program’s atmosphere and values, as well as the success of players under the guidance of head coach Luke Fickell. "The atmosphere, the people" and "what they believe in as a program" helped Hilton choose Wisconsin.

Hilton talked about Fickell’s track record of sending players to the NFL as a key factor in his commitment. He expressed pride in his choice, noting its significance for his family and their future.

“It means a lot to me. Not just me, my family as well to know that they check off the boxes and then some more. Something that also stands out is how many guys Coach Fickell has put in the league. They’re willing and want to win and building up that program.”

J.J. Watt on greatest duos in Houston Texans history

With the NFL season over two months away, discussions about the greatest of all time have started to heat up. Earlier this week, the Houston Texans joined the conversation by asking fans on social media to name the "best duo in Texans history."

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt offered his perspective on Monday. He wrote on X:

"Arian & Andre or Cush & DeMeco.Honorable Mention: JJoe & Kareem (Obviously new guys making some very strong early cases)."

Expand Tweet

Watt also praised the linebacker pairing of DeMeco Ryans and Brian Cushing, while giving an honorable mention to former cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson.

The question sparked humorous responses from fans, including mentions of Cal and Hannah McNair, and Davis Mills and Lovie Smith. There were also nods to promising current players like 2023 breakout rookies C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell.