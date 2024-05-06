J.J. Watt Foundation raises $7,000,000 in Houston during star-studded Charity Classic softball game

J.J. Watt is widely considered one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. He is one of only three players ever, along with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald, to be named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. He is also a member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor and will likely be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the near future.

While his contributions on the football field have been impressive, his work off of it has been just as impactful, if not more.

The J.J. Watt Foundation recently hosted its annual Charity Classic softball game and raised $7 million to support youth athletic programs across the country.

"When we started this back when I was in college, the whole reason was because I saw that not everybody had the same opportunities," Watt said.

"I don't think that's fair for middle school kids to be punished because adults can't aford things. I'm really fortunate that we have so many people that share the same feelings and are willing to come out and support and donate."

As usual, J.J. Watt had a loaded group of current and former Texans players come out and participate in the event, including Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, DeMeco Ryans, Andre Johnson and Brian Cushing, among many others.

J.J. Watt teases NFL comeback

After playing most of his career with the Houston Texans, J.J. Watt finished his playing days with the Arizona Cardinals. He officially announced his retirement following the 2022 NFL season and hasn't returned since then.

That could potentially change, according to Watt himself during an interview via Sports Radio 610.

"I told DeMeco last year, I said, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.' This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training the way that I've been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him," Watt said.

Watt recorded 12.5 sacks in his final NFL season with the Cardinals in 2022, at the age of 33. Two years later, he claimed to have kept himself in shape to perhaps play football again.

He also indicated that the Texans are the only team for whom he would ever play again and that he would only do so if his former teammate, head coach DeMeco Ryans, needed his services for a potential Super Bowl run.

