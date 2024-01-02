Has Alabama ever played in the Rose Bowl? Exploring the Crimson Tide bowl history and appearances

College football powerhouses Alabama and Michigan will square up in the Rose Bowl on Monday to secure a place in the national championship game. The two teams had a brilliant regular season and hope to end it with the national crown.

Known as the “Granddaddy of Them All,” the Rose Bowl is the oldest bowl game in college football and holds a lot of significance in the landscape. Here, let’s examine the history of Alabama football in the historic bowl game.

Has Alabama ever played in the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl is intricately linked to the largely successful history of Alabama in college football. A huge significance is attributed to the bowl game by the Crimson Tide that it was mentioned in the school’s fight song, “Yea, Alabama.”

Alabama has made seven appearances in the Rose Bowl. The program first played the bowl game in 1926 and went on to make five more appearances until 1946. Since then, The Crimson Tide has only been to the Rose Bowl once.

Alabama’s Rose Bowl appearances

Dates Opponents Results January 1, 1926 Washington 20-19 January 1, 1927 Stanford 7-7 January 1, 1931 Washington State 24-0 January 1, 1935 Stanford 29-13 January 1, 1938 California 0-13 January 1, 1946 USC 34-14 January 1, 2021 Notre Dame 31-14

Michigan’s Rose Bowl appearances

Michigan has an even much longer history in the Rose Bowl than Alabama. The Wolverines participated in the inaugural edition of the bowl game and have gone on to play in it 19 more times.

Dates Opponents Results January 1, 1902 Stanford 49-0 January 1, 1948 USC 49-0 January 1, 1951 California 14-6 January 1, 1965 Oregon State 34-7 January 1, 1970 USC 3-10 January 1, 1972 Stanford 12-13 January 1, 1977 USC 6-14 January 1, 1978 Washington 20-27 January 1, 1979 USC 10-17 January 1, 1981 Washington 23-6 January 1, 1983 UCLA 14-24 January 1, 1987 Arizona State 15-22 January 1, 1989 USC 22-14 January 1, 1990 USC 10-17 January 1, 1992 Washington 14-34 January 1, 1993 Washington 38-31 January 1, 1998 Washington State 21-16 January 1, 2004 USC 14-28 January 1, 2005 Texas 37-38 January 1, 2007 USC 18-32

Who has the most Rose Bowl appearances?

USC is the team with the most appearances in the Rose Bowl. The Trojans have played in the bowl game a total of 34 times, winning 25 of those and losing nine. They last made an appearance in 2017 against Penn State.