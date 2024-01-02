NCAAF
Has Alabama ever played in the Rose Bowl? Exploring the Crimson Tide bowl history and appearances

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Jan 02, 2024 02:42 IST
Has Alabama ever played in the Rose Bowl?

College football powerhouses Alabama and Michigan will square up in the Rose Bowl on Monday to secure a place in the national championship game. The two teams had a brilliant regular season and hope to end it with the national crown.

Known as the “Granddaddy of Them All,” the Rose Bowl is the oldest bowl game in college football and holds a lot of significance in the landscape. Here, let’s examine the history of Alabama football in the historic bowl game.

Has Alabama ever played in the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl is intricately linked to the largely successful history of Alabama in college football. A huge significance is attributed to the bowl game by the Crimson Tide that it was mentioned in the school’s fight song, “Yea, Alabama.”

Alabama has made seven appearances in the Rose Bowl. The program first played the bowl game in 1926 and went on to make five more appearances until 1946. Since then, The Crimson Tide has only been to the Rose Bowl once.

Alabama’s Rose Bowl appearances

Dates

Opponents

Results

January 1, 1926

Washington

20-19

January 1, 1927

Stanford

7-7

January 1, 1931

Washington State

24-0

January 1, 1935

Stanford

29-13

January 1, 1938

California

0-13

January 1, 1946

USC

34-14

January 1, 2021

Notre Dame

31-14

Michigan’s Rose Bowl appearances

Michigan has an even much longer history in the Rose Bowl than Alabama. The Wolverines participated in the inaugural edition of the bowl game and have gone on to play in it 19 more times.

Dates

Opponents

Results

January 1, 1902

Stanford

49-0

January 1, 1948

USC

49-0

January 1, 1951

California

14-6

January 1, 1965

Oregon State

34-7

January 1, 1970

USC

3-10

January 1, 1972

Stanford

12-13

January 1, 1977

USC

6-14

January 1, 1978

Washington

20-27

January 1, 1979

USC

10-17

January 1, 1981

Washington

23-6

January 1, 1983

UCLA

14-24

January 1, 1987

Arizona State

15-22

January 1, 1989

USC

22-14

January 1, 1990

USC

10-17

January 1, 1992

Washington

14-34

January 1, 1993

Washington

38-31

January 1, 1998

Washington State

21-16

January 1, 2004

USC

14-28

January 1, 2005

Texas

37-38

January 1, 2007

USC

18-32

Who has the most Rose Bowl appearances?

USC is the team with the most appearances in the Rose Bowl. The Trojans have played in the bowl game a total of 34 times, winning 25 of those and losing nine. They last made an appearance in 2017 against Penn State.

