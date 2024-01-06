Has Washington ever won a National Championship in football? Exploring Huskies' winning history in natty 

Washington has had a strong 2023 season, going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Pac-12 championship, which gave the Huskies a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, the No. 2 Huskies defeated the No. 3 Texas Longhorns 37-31 to reach the national championship game against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

This achievement may make one wonder if Washington has ever won a national championship. So, let's look at the history of the Huskies in the playoffs.

Has the Washington Huskies ever won a CFP national championship?

The Washington Huskies have won two national championships in their history. Their first title was in 1960, and their second was in 1991.

There was no national championship game in 1960, but a committee chose the champion. The Huskies would be awarded their title, which would be recognized by the NCAA nearly 50 years later in 2007.

1991 had no stand-alone national championship game, but the Huskies won the Pac-10 and the Rose Bowl, where they beat the Michigan Wolverines. The committee would again choose them as the national champions, with this Huskies team being described as the “best ever.”

A national championship game would be introduced in 1992. Have the Huskies ever made one of these?

The Huskies post the 1991 championship

Since their 1991 win, the Huskies have never made it to a championship game in any of its previous forms (BCS, the Bowl Alliance, etc.). UW has also not appeared in the CFP national championship game.

The closest the Huskies have come to being the champion since the 1991 championship was the 2016 season, when they made the College Football Playoff. The Huskies were the No. 4-ranked team and faced the No. 1-ranked Alabama in that year's Peach Bowl. The Crimson Tide would win the game 24-7.

That was the last time Washington would have a chance to make a championship game until this season. The school is one game away from winning its third national championship.

Only the Michigan Wolverines stand in the Huskies' way in a rematch of the 1991 Rose Bowl. Can the Huskies of 2023 follow in the footsteps of their greatest-ever team? All will be revealed on Jan. 8.