What is the Rose Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history and meaning of CFB bowl game examined 

The Rose Bowl is the oldest bowl game in college football. It is also part of the 41 bowl games that are held at the end of the regular season.

The NCAA will announce the participants for the upcoming Rose Bowl on Sunday, Dec. 3.

What is the Rose Bowl in college football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Rose Bowl is one of the New Year's Six bowl games

The Rose Bowl is one of the New Year's Six college football games that take place during the festive season. The game is played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The first-ever Rose Bowl was held on Jan. 1, 1902, and was known as the Tournament East–West football game. It has been played annually since 1916.

The winners of the Rose Bowl are awarded the Leishman Trophy. The award has been named after Tournament of Roses presidents, William L. Leishman and Lathrop K. Leishman.

Notably, the Rose Bowl hosted a College Football Playoff semifinal in the 2014, 2017 and 2020 seasons. It will also hold a playoff game for this season. Moreover, the Rose Bowl is one of the most watched bowl games in the country since it is also the oldest bowl game. The event is currently sponsored by Prudential Financial.

Who usually plays in the Rose Bowl?

Usually, the Rose Bowl hosts the conference champions from the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences.

In the last edition of the Rose Bowl, the Penn State Nittany Lions squared off against the Utah Utes. The game ended in a comfortable 35-21 win for Penn State.

When is the upcoming Rose Bowl?

The upcoming Rose Bowl game, which is a playoff semifinal, will be played on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Rose Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN, but fans without cable access can live stream the game on Fubo TV.