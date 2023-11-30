What is the Sugar Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history, and more explored

With the regular season behind us, the Sugar Bowl is back, along with some of the most anticipated matchups throughout the season, including the Cotton Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl and more.

With a beautiful trophy, MVP award and major bragging rights on the line, teams give their all to come out on top. As the Sugar Bowl is in the rotation for the College Football Playoff, it will feature as this year's CFP semifinal game.

What is the Sugar Bowl in college football?

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor vs. Ole Miss

A regular event from Jan. 1, 1935, the Sugar Bowl has been a classic part of college football for almost nine decades. Its long-term history makes it the second-oldest bowl game, tied with the Orange Bowl and the Sun Bowl. The contract bowl is played on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day in New Orleans.

Throughout its history, the Tulane Stadium (1935-1974) and the Superdome (1975-present), both located in New Orleans, have served as hosts for the classic. The event gets its name from Tulane Stadium, where sugar used to be crystallized. Apart from NOLA, the contest was once played in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta as a result of 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

The bowl game has been sponsored by USF&G Financial Services (1988-1995) and Nokia (1996-2006) before getting Allstate as its sponsor from 2007

Who plays in the Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl has been associated with multiple conferences, including the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12. The 2022 bowl featured No.5 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the No.11 Kansas State, with the SEC giants coming out on top with a score of 45-20.

The Crimson Tide have the most Sugar Bowl appearances (17) and wins (10) than any other program.

The contenders for this year's Sugar Bowl will be announced on Selection Day, which is set on Dec. 3, the day after championship weekend.

When is the Sugar Bowl 2023?

The 2023 Sugar Bowl is set to be played on Jan. 1, 2024, as a part of the New Year's Six bowls. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET and will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The game will be broadcast by ESPN and the ESPN app. The media giants earned the rights to show the competition live after outbidding FOX in 2010.