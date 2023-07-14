HC Nick Saban gets "God" entitlement from Alabama's new four-star recruit ahead of the 2023 season

Nick Saban never fails to secure a spot in the “greatest college football coach” discussion. His larger-than-life reputation is one of the greatest attractions for young prospects committing to Alabama football. For instance, a four-star commit from Lindale, Texas, has a lot to say about what Saban represents for him as he commits to Alabama.

Almost 6-ft-5 in height and 290 pounds in weight, Casey Poe is expected to play interior offensive line in college. He is quite a catch for Alabama. He is the number four interior offensive line prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. On On3, he ranks higher as the number one interior offensive line prospect of the 2024 class and is in the top 40 overall.

But even with all of his credentials, it is understandable why Poe would be in such awe of Nick Saban. The head coach has led seven national championship-winning sides, the most by any college football coach. So it’s understandable when the young prospect refers to him as the “God of college football.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How Nick Saban impressed upon Casey Poe and got him to commit to Alabama

Poe was sought after by several prestigious college football programs. He could have committed to any of Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, or Texas Tech. He was on campus at Georgia, Texas Tech, Auburn, and Clemson for official visits. He was due to pay another official visit to Oklahoma before the end of July.

However, his visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in June was what it took to secure his commitment to the Tide. In a recent conversation he had with Sam Spiegelman of On3, he spoke all about his attraction to the football program at Alabama and the role played by Nick Saban.

“I can remember last year when I went to Alabama camp in the summer and when I went back for the spring, each time I remember as soon as Nick Saban walks, you get a buzz. You can feel it from the other side of their indoor facility… It’s like Moses parting the red sea. He walks in and people split. There’s a hush that falls over everybody. His reputation and everything he’s built fall into that moment. He isn’t necessarily a loud person. His voice isn’t booming. But it was so quiet that you could be 100 yards away and still hear him.”

Poe will play another year of high school football as a senior at Lindale High School before enrolling at Alabama to start his college football career. What do you think? Can he impress the veteran coach in the following seasons?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes