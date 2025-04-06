“He doesn’t tire”: NFL draft analyst heaps praise on Colorado’s Travis Hunter’s thrilling gameplay

Travis Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most dynamic players in recent college football history. The Colorado Buffaloes star plays both the wide receiver and cornerback positions, and he was recognized as the best at both for the 2024 college football season.

Hunter once again broke the internet after he caught passes at the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day without gloves. His smooth route running and seamless chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders were a sight to behold.

With the 2025 NFL draft a couple of weeks away, Hunter's thrilling gameplay has caught the attention of NFL draft analyst Brian Baldinger. The veteran analyst praised Hunter's tenacity. He posted on X:

"@CUBuffsFootball @TravisHunterJr played 140 plays vs @TCUFootball on September 2, 2023 in Texas Heat. He doesn't tire; he doesn't fatigue. He is the best player in this #nfldraft. #BaldysBreakdowns"

Baldinger alluded to the wide receiver and cornerback appearing in a staggering 140 snaps across offense and defense against the TCU Horned Frogs in September, in the Texas heat. While it seems like a feat straight out of a video game, this was something Hunter did throughout his college football career.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has consistently expressed a desire to play both ways at the NFL level. It'll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the elevated skill level and increased competition during his rookie season and beyond.

What is Travis Hunter's draft projection?

USA Today, 33rd Team and Pro Football Focus have the New York Giants selecting Travis unter with the third overall pick. CBS Sports has the Cleveland Browns picking Hunter at second overall, while The Athletic has the Patriots selecting Hunter with the fourth pick.

The New York Giants are vocal fans of Hunter, and Brian Daboll has been praising the two-way star during recent press conferences. The Giants need reinforcements at wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter ticks both boxes and would be a solid addition for the playoff-hunting Giants.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly expressed interest in Hunter, although they'll likely use the pick on either Shedeur Sanders or Abdul Carter. With their position in this year's draft, the Browns have an opportunity to acquire a generational talent to aid their ongoing rebuild.

Last but not least are the New England Patriots, who hold the fourth overall pick. They'll likely pick the best prospect available for new head coach Mike Vrabel. If Hunter is still available, then you'll see the Colorado Buffaloes star in New England. The Patriots have significant needs at both cornerback and wide receiver, roles where Travis Hunter thrives.

