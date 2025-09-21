"He'll never make it in NFL": Cade Klubnik grilled by fans for giving excuses on Clemson's crushing 34-21 loss to Syracuse

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (Image Source: IMAGN)
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (Image Source: IMAGN)

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was grilled by college football fans for giving a ton of excuses in Clemson's 34-21 defeat to Syracuse on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

After the game, Clubnik, who passed for 363 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, spoke to the media about his feelings following another frustrating loss, this time at the hands of ACC rival Syracuse. He was clearly irritated by the number of times a Syracuse defender was injured when the Tigers were on the offensive.

“We were playing with tempo and, props to them, they stopped us on some third downs at certain times,” Klubnik said. “And then they have an ‘injury’ or something like that when we really got going. That’s up to them if they want to be honest about that.”
Fans were extremely disappointed with Klubnik's comments and one user gave a startling prediction on what his fate would be in the future with that reaction.

"He’ll never make it in the NFL," the fan wrote on X.
Other fans agreed on the post and called on Klubnik for not acting like a model athlete.

Other X users were critical of the Clemson QB's attitude.

Meanwhile, another fan agreed on Cade Klubnik's observation and likened it to watching a soccer game when some players act out on an injury as a way to prolong time.

Another fan gave Klubnik his two cents on being accountable for his actions on the field.

However, Cade Klubnik failed to mention his interception that proved costly for the Tigers, who were trying to mount a comeback with 5:07 left in the game.

A touchdown would've given Clemson another chance to steal the game away from Syracuse with still enough time left on the clock.

Clemson fails to avoid its worst start in 21 years

The last time Clemson started 1-3 in the college football season was in 2004 when Dabo Swinney was the wide receivers coach under Tommy Bowden (per ESPN).

Clemson outgained Syracuse in total yards (503-433) but they committed eight penalties that resulted to 75 additional yards for the Orange. The Tigers also had two turnovers (one fumble and one interception) which Syracuse capitalized in the game.

The Tigers were a disappointment this season, as they began the season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. But the heartbreaking losses to LSU, Georgia Tech and now Syracuse may have evaporated their championship hopes early in the campaign.

The Tigers will have a bye in Week 5 and will be back on Oct. 4 to face Bill Bellichick and North Carolina (2-2) in another ACC regular season clash.

The Tar Heels had their two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 34-9 loss to UCF at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

