“He is the man”: CFB fans left impressed with Pat McAfee’s motivational speech to Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and more

College football fans were fired up after Pat McAfee delivered a passionate speech to special team prospects at the NFL Combine. McAfee delivered a speech to Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and other NFL Draft prospects ahead of their pro journeys.

The former NFL punter's words were captured in a clip tweeted by the league on Wednesday.

“Consistency is the only thing that matters. 32 jobs,” McAfee said. “That's Tough number to get into, crack into. Just be consistent with the kickers... To the American boys. Let's keep it rolling.”

McAfee offered advice from his own playing days.

“If I could go back and talk to me, I'd say, ‘Hey, hit the jugs machine. Get your hands as good as possible.’ because your leg will be able to keep up with everybody,” he said.

The speech came ahead of Thursday’s NFL Combine kickoff in Indianapolis, where some top prospects, including Michigan's Kenneth Grant, are skipping workouts due to injuries and focusing on their pro days.

CFB fans were quick to react, with one writing:

“He is the man”

“Hey there's our new coach! Love how Pat always shows love to special teams,” one wrote.

“If anyone can do it, it's Pat McAfee,” another wrote.

“I love Pat but they act like this dude is a HOFer,” a fan wrote.

“Way to go Pat. That's awesome brother,” another wrote.

“The man of the people. Love you @PatMcAfeeShow,” another wrote.

Pat McAfee advocates for special teams

Pat McAfee, always an advocate for special teams, not only shared insights at the NFL Combine but also applauded the kickers and punters for "hitting bombs" while recognizing the long snappers for their precision.

“Watching you guys was so cool,” McAfee said. “I haven't seen guys hit bombs in so long. I haven't seen field goal kickers in practice at a kicking camp situation like this in years.”

According to SI, the 2024 NFL Draft saw three specialists selected. Iowa punter Tory Taylor went to the Chicago Bears in the fourth round (No. 122), Arkansas kicker Cam Little landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth (No. 212), and Alabama kicker Will Reichard was a seventh-round pick (No. 230) for the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, BYU punter Ryan Rehkow, though undrafted, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, secured the starting role, and delivered an impressive 49.1-yard punting average.

