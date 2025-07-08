"He doesn't have much of a voice": CFB insider Davis Pallock makes his ACC coach of the year pick and it's not Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick chose to continue his coaching career at the collegiate level rather than the NFL on December 11. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach chose to take his talents to the ACC and coach the UNC Tar Heels for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

The 2025 campaign is now a few weeks away, and college football insider Dave Pollack has made his ACC coach of the year prediction. According to On3 Sports, Pollack chose Dabo Swinney over Bill Belichick as his pick for the 2025 ACC Coach of the Year.

Pollack highlighted the addition of defensive coordinator Tom Allen to Swinney's coaching staff. Regarding the addition, Swinney said during an appearance on ACC Network during the league spring meetings in Amelia Island, Florida.

"Tom, if you know him, you know he is a high-energy guy. So that has been a lot of fun. He does not have much of a voice because he’s abused his voice much of his life, so he has gotten a microphone that he carries around and we kind of go back and forth (at team practice)."

The Clemson Tigers are one of the favorites for the ACC title, and their head coach is an easy pick for the 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Award as a result. According to On3 rivals, Clemson has +120 odds to win the conference championship.

Bill Belichick starts UNC tenure at home vs TCU

As for Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels, On3 Rivals gives them +3900 odds to win the ACC championship in 2025. That's despite the team having a new coach (Belichick), QB1 (Gio Lopez) and star running back (Benjamin Hall).

The main reason for the low odds is their 2024 season, which saw them win just six games and eventually lose their Wasabi Fenway Bowl game against the UConn Huskies.

The Bill Belichick era in UNC will start against TCU at home. The Tar Heels will aim to open this new chapter with a strong showing against the Horned Frogs.

A win in the opening game will serve as a solid springboard for what's an important campaign for North Carolina. They invested heavily to bring the legendary NFL head coach to the collegiate football scene and would love nothing better than an instant return on their investment.

