  "He rips into someone every single day": Former Bulldog Brock Bowers reflects on Kirby Smart's passionate coaching at Georgia

"He rips into someone every single day": Former Bulldog Brock Bowers reflects on Kirby Smart's passionate coaching at Georgia

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:05 GMT
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn
"He rips into someone every single day": Former Bulldog Brock Bowers spills beans on Kirby Smart's passionate coaching at Georgia (IMAGN)

Kirby Smart is entering his 10th season as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. The two-time national championship-winning coach has coached several elite players, but few players have been as instrumental to the team's success as Brock Bowers.

Bowers was the Bulldogs' primary pass catcher during his time there, and he's since gone on to excel in the NFL. Ahead of the 2025 season, the newly minted Pro Bowler sat down with "Bussin' With The Boys" to speak about a myriad of topics.

When asked about his experience playing for Smart, Bowers said:

"He rips into someone every single day. He has a loud mic and goes around the whole practice field. You might be at the opposite side of the field and he'll (still) call you out. It's like 'how can he see me right now', and it's pretty funny seeing him cussing people out.
"You could hear it if you go stand outside and there's a lot of churches and stuff across the street and he's like here cussing people on the field. It's pretty funny."

Bowers enjoyed a sensational career with the Bulldogs. He was a starter from Day 1 and contributed to back-to-back national championships with Kirby Smart's side.

Bowers earned three consecutive First-team All-SEC nods, the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year Award and owns numerous program records. He has since taken his talents to the NFL, where he earned first-team All-Pro honors, and is already viewed as a top-tier tight end in the league.

What's next for Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs?

The Bulldogs struggled to replace Brock Bowers' productivity in the 2024 college football season. Lawson Luckie could only muster 24 catches, 348 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the campaign. Those numbers were significantly less than the numbers usually amassed by Bowers.

Furthermore, no Bulldogs wide receiver reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season. The best was Arian Smith, who ended the campaign with 48 catches, 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinal stage.

So, next up for Kirby Smart's side is the preseason. It'll give the iconic head coach the chance to figure out his starting rotation, potential lineup switches and game plans for the upcoming campaign.

The Bulldogs will start the season with a showdown versus the Marshall Thundering Herd. They also have crucial matchups against Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Florida and Texas to navigate on their way to a potential playoff spot.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Krutik Jain
