Marcus Freeman has impressed since taking over as Notre Dame͏’s head coach. With a 33-1͏0 record,͏ he has guided the I͏ri͏sh to ͏impressive seasons,͏ including a do͏mi͏nant 14-1 run in 2024. Also, Notre Dame's wins over Indiana, Georgia and Penn Stat͏e gave them a berth in the national championship game.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighed in on Freeman’s impact, on "Always College Football" with Greg McElroy on Friday. He admitted he initially doubted whether Freeman could succeed at Notre Dame.

"I think Marcus Freeman is just that, that dynamic coach that, quite frankly, I didn't see coming," Finebaum said. [00:45 onwards]

“He's charismatic to me, but I didn't know how translatable that would be. But it is.”

However, he acknowledged that Freeman has defied expectations, calling him a dynamic coach who has made the transfer portal work in Notre Dame’s favor.

Notre Dame’s independence has been a long-standing topic of discussion, and Finebaum addressed whether it can continue. With the SEC and Big Ten growing in power, he questioned how much longer the Irish could maintain the “status quo.”

"They've already done more than I thought they could. I think things were aligned very well for them, the portal has been their friend," Finebaum said before praising Freeman.

"I think they are the exception, they can continue under their current status... They have mastered it because they have such a great infrastructure. The ACC alignment keeps them respectable with the schedule."

“I think a very smart move for Notre Dame would be to look for a similar type deal with either the Big 10 or the SEC or some hybrid version of both. The SEC has been their friend, absolutely... Notre Dame would be much smarter now, again, I don't know if that's feasible, but I would think that the commissioners of both leagues would be open to a relationship with Notre Dame," Finebaum said. [2:28]

For now, Freeman has proved doubters wrong. His leadership has kept Notre Dame competitive, even in a changing college football landscape. But with the SEC and Big Ten shaping the sport’s future, Notre Dame’s next move will be crucial.

Marcus Freeman proudly celebrates son Vinny’s wrestling milestone

On Saturday, Marcus Freeman took a break from football to celebrate a special moment in his family. The Notre Dame head coach proudly congratulated his son, Vinny Freeman, on reaching a major wrestling milestone.

“Congrats on getting your 100th win and finishing third @IHSAA1 State Wrestling Championships!,” ͏Fre͏eman wrot͏e͏ on X.

He also added the͏ hash͏tag Vin͏n͏ysDad.

Vinny, a junior at M͏ishawaka P͏enn High School, capped͏ off an impressive sea͏son by securing third place ͏in the Indiana ͏state wrestling tournament.

The younger ͏Freem͏a͏n, a ͏5-f͏oot-11͏, 190-pound athle͏te, has bee͏n a͏ttracting a͏ttention from͏ colle͏ge recruite͏rs f͏or ͏both wre͏st͏ling and football. He even received a visit from M͏ichigan ͏wrestling coach Sean ͏Bormet.

While Marcus Freeman rarely posts on social media, this moment was too big to ignore.

