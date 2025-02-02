“He’s a dawg”: Miami’s Cam Ward drops a straightforward comment on Giants WR Malik Nabers

Cam Ward is a name that football fans got accustomed to during the 2024 season. The Miami Hurricanes quarterback impressed fans, scouts, and rival players with his pocket presence, poise, and cannon of an arm. He guided the Hurricanes to a bowl game and will be a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants are a team in need of an excellent quarterback to pair with their Pro-Bowl rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Hence, Giants fans may be giddy with excitement after Ward recently praised Nabers.

When about Nabers, Ward replied: “He’s a Pro Bowler, he's a dawg."

How did Cam Ward and Malik Nabers perform in 2024?

Cam Ward had an excellent first and only season with the Miami Hurricanes. Ward joined the Hurricanes after spending two seasons with the Washington State Cougars.

The rising star put up a stat line of 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and a mere seven interceptions. He earned the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award, and ACC Player of the Year honors for his 2024 efforts.

Malik Nabers also excelled in his first season in a new environment. Perhaps most impressive is the fact that he stood out on a team that lacked a consistent starting quarterback for the entirety of his rookie season.

Nabers ended his first season as a pro with a stat line of 109 catches, 1,204 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He ranked fifth in receptions and seventh in receiving yards in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors in the process.

Could the New York Giants draft Cam Ward?

The New York Giants are looking for a franchise QB after they cut ties with long-time starter Daniel Jones during the 2024 regular season. Jones failed to convince the franchise that could be their long-term starter despite the presence of a generational prospect at wide receiver in Nabers.

Hence, the Giants could be interested in drafting Cam Ward, a player that many believe to be the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is considered by most scouting platforms to be a better prospect than Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart and Will Howard.

However, it's unlikely Ward will be available by the time the Giants pick in the upcoming draft. The Giants have the third overall pick in the draft behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

The Titans could pick Ward at No. 1, so the Giants may have to settle for Shedeur Sanders at the third pick, depending on what the Browns decide. Sanders is a solid consolation prize, and the Colorado Buffaloes star has a great rapport with Nabers.

