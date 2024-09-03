"He’s going to be embarrassed": CFB fans react as Yankees icon Derek Jeter gets named Michigan's honorary captain for clash against Texas

The Michigan Wolverines will host the Texas Longhorns next week, and the honorary captain for the game will be Derek Jeter, the Hall of Fame shortstop for the New York Yankees. Jeter has strong ties to Michigan, as his family moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, when he was four years old.

Netizens took to social media to discuss their feelings towards Jeter being named an honorary captain for the Week 2 matchup.

"Michigan Football is officially in Yankees/Cowboys/Lakers fandom mode," one person commented

"I used to really like Jeter," another person replied

Not everyone seems to be a fan of the Michigan Wolverines and Derek Jeter right now.

"I wanna go! Omg Texas in the big house. I wanna be in that crowd what an amazing atmosphere OMG light the fuse and stand back...whew doggy...double the BP pills in preparation lol," one person posted

"Another reason not to like Derek Jeter Yankees and Michigan fan," another replied

This is something Michigan does often. For the Week 1 game, former coach Jim Harbaugh was planned to be the honorary coach before his parents took the honor in his absence.

What should people expect out of the Michigan Wolverines this season?

The Michigan Wolverines are no longer the dominant force they were a year ago, having lost many key players to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. Their schedule is challenging, with games remaining against the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

With the season opener seeing quarterback Davis Warren get the start over Alex Orji, the offense is going to be a bit of a question mark as well. The game was closer than the 30-10 win over Fresno State suggests, as it was 13-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Michigan may have a shot as an at-large team if they win a handful of the games listed above. Otherwise, don't expect a four-loss Michigan Wolverines team to reach the College Football Playoff. The Michigan Wolverines and first-year coach Sherrone Moore have a good chance at rebuilding this season.

