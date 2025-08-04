"He's not an NFL QB": Insider skewers Dillon Gabriel over struggles in Browns training camp as battle with Shedeur Sanders for QB1 heats up

The battle for Cleveland's QB1 between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel is intensifying. The high-profile rookies are trying to challenge veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the Browns' locker room.However, insider Daryl Ruiter doesn't believe Gabriel has the tools to be a legitimate starting quarterback in the league. When asked about his thoughts on Dillon Gabriel on the Ken Carman Show, Ruiter said,&quot;He's not good. He's not an NFL quarterback. Not right now. And the fact they keep running them out there for first-team reps and part of it, I get because Kenny Pickett's banged up with a hamstring injury, so there's not a lot he can do. But this goes back. They have been putting him out there first with the 11 on 11, going back to the offseason program.&quot;He continued,&quot;They're cramming this guy down our throats, and it's not good. It's not a height thing. It's not personal. I mean, he's rolling out, and he can't hit guys that are wide open. He is not all that great at times during the warm-up periods. He's pretty good during 7-on-7 when there's no offensive and defensive lines, but he's just not a good quarterback, and he's a third-round pick.&quot;The veteran analyst did express sympathy for Gabriel. He said,&quot;They are forcing me to evaluate him like he is a first-round pick and like he is a starting quarterback in the NFL. And that is not fair to Dillon. You're putting that kid in a really, really bad spot. Dillon Gabriel should be a developmental player, just like you have, as an organization, made the decision to have Shedeur Sanders be a developmental player. But giving him first-time, first-team reps on a consistent basis is ridiculous. He is not a starting quarterback. Not yet. Maybe someday he'll develop into Colt McCoy and be one of those guys that can bounce around the league and be a backup or whatever.&quot;Dillon Gabriel's struggles have become even more obvious as Shedeur Sanders thrives in camp. The Colorado Buffaloes product leads all Browns quarterbacks in completion percentage and seems perfectly suited for Kevin Stefanski's offense.Additionally, Sanders has ignored most of the noise and is focused on adding value to the team. It looks like an exciting battle in Cleveland with the preseason games approaching.What's next for Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and the Browns?The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of this year's draft. Gabriel was projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it wasn't surprising when the Browns added him to their roster ahead of an important season.Next up for Dillon Gabriel is mastering the NFL schemes and figuring out how to impact the game with accurate throws. Training camp might not be going too well, but he still potentially has three preseason games to prove he can throw with the best of them.The Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of this year's draft. Their choice ended one of the most surprising draft slides in modern NFL history. Sanders was once considered a Top 10 pick, but he ultimately slipped to the fifth round.Sanders is already working hard to prove his critics wrong. He'll need to carry his impressive training camp form into the preseason games. Similar strong performances could trigger a top-tier rookie season.