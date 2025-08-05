"He’s very talented": Joel Klatt backs Dante Moore to lead Oregon after Dillon Gabriel’s exit after sharing brutal take on Ducks' 2025 outlook

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 05, 2025 21:23 GMT
2024 Big Ten Football Championship - Penn State v Oregon - Source: Getty
Dante Moore has big shoes to fill in the 2025 college football season. The Oregon Ducks quarterback is replacing program star Dillon Gabriel in the upcoming campaign.

Gabriel led the Ducks to an unbeaten regular season record in the 2024 campaign. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting and was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

However, College Football analyst Joel Klatt isn't too optimistic about the Ducks for the upcoming season.

During Monday's episode of his show, Klatt discussed the Ducks, ranking them No. 5 in his preseason Top-25. He doesn't see the team making significant progress this year due to the number of key players who departed from last season.

Despite that, Klatt believes that Dante Moore is good enough to lead the Oregon Ducks after Gabriel's exit.

He said,

"They have got a quarterback that, yes, is not that experienced, but I think he’s very talented."

Klatt continued,

"Dante Moore takes over for Dillon Gabriel. He got to sit behind (Dillon) Gabriel last year and learn. He is a former five-star. He played immediately at UCLA a few years ago. That did not go great. That UCLA team was not good enough. Now he’s gotten to sit there and learn under Dillon Gabriel, with Will Stein as the offensive coordinator. That’s going to be huge."
Joel Klatt knows a thing or two about signal-calling at the college football level. He was the star quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes.

What's next for Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel?

Dante Moore started his college career with the UCLA Bruins. He was highly recruited out of high school and was in the running to start as a true freshman. However, he ultimately lost the QB1 battle to then-junior Ethan Garbers.

Moore started just five games in the 2023 season and ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal immediately after. He joined the Oregon Ducks, where he became the priority backup to Dillon Gabriel. Next up for Moore is the 2025 season, where he'll be the Ducks' undisputed starter.

Dillon Gabriel is one of two quarterbacks selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 draft. The Oregon Ducks star joins former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders in a crowded QB room.

Next up for Gabriel is the preseason, where he'll try to prove he's worthy of a spot on the final 53-man roster. He'll then attempt to beat out Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the QB1 race.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
