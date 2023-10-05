"He's a veteran player" - Alabama HC Nick Saban lauds Texas A&M starter Max Johnson for his abilities and experience ahead of Week 6 encounter

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has nothing but praise for Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Max Johnson.

Johnson took over for the Aggies following Conner Weigman's injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

The injury to Weigman was tough for the Aggies, but Johnson is still a solid quarterback and Saban is impressed with him.

“Not really, he’s a good player. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s smart, he makes good decisions, he’s been in the system with Jimbo for a long time so he’s a veteran player.

"The quarterback who got hurt was a very good player, but you know (Johnson) is a very, very good player. He’s played well against us in the past. I don’t really see a difference in their ability to be productive and use the weapons that they have to run the ball effectively as well as do a good job of passing it.”

Although Texas A&M would like to have Weigman still starting, Max Johnson is still a good quarterback to start.

Last week against Arkansas, Johnson went 17-for-28 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It wasn't the best performance, but it still was enough for the Aggies to get the win and improve to 4-1 on the season.

Max Johnson is ready for the challenge of playing Alabama

Max Johnson is in his fourth college season as he spent his first two years at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M. In his career, he's 393-for-653 for 4,837 yards, 44 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Once Weigman went down with the injury, Jimbo Fisher knew his team could replicate their success with Johnson under center.

"He did a heck of a job in the game. Threw the ball very well and understands our offense and we're blessed to have him and feel very confident and we're going to keep right on pace."

Currently, Texas A&M is 1.5-point underdogs against Alabama at home on Saturday. If the Aggies and Johnson can pull off the upset, it would position themselves to win the SEC West.

