Conner Weigman injury update: What happened to the Texas A&M QB?

Conner Weigman is likely to miss the remainder of the college football season, according to reports.

The Texas A&M starting quarterback suffered a leg injury in the Aggies win over Auburn on Saturday. It wasn't exactly known what the exact severity of the injury was, but after further testing, it appears to be the worst-case scenario.

According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Weigman is likely to miss the entire season. Originally, it was rumored to be an ankle sprain, but Zwerneman says testing proved it to be much worse.

“Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s lower leg injury is worse than previously thought, according to multiple program insiders,” Zwerneman wrote. “Weigman might miss the rest of the season after further tests revealed a more extensive injury than a bad sprain.”

Following Zwerneman's report, Billy Luicci of TexAgs later confirmed that Conner Weigman will be out for the season.

“QB Conner Weigman’s foot injury is, in fact, a season-ender for the emerging SEC star,” Liucci said. “Weight-bearing bone and roughly a 3.5-month recovery.”

The news is the worst-case scenario for Conner Weigman and Texas A&M, as the hope originally was that he would only miss a month or so.

Weigman was in his second season at Texas A&M and his first as a full-time starter. Last year, he started four games, going 2-2, throwing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

To begin this season, Weigman is 82-for-119 for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and two picks. He has also led Texas A&M to a 3-1 record.

Who will replace Conner Weigman?

With Conner Weigman out for the season, the Aggies will start senior Max Johnson.

Johnson played two years at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M for the 2022 season. Last year, Johnson started three games, going 2-1 and throwing for 517 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Johnson has appeared in three games, going 20-for-31 for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas A&M is set to play Arkansas on Saturday and will host Alabama the following week.