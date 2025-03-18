Kaidon Salter has stepped in as Colorado’s potential next starting quarterback. With Shedeur Sanders preparing for the NFL, Salter, a senior transfer from Liberty, is battling freshman Julian Lewis for the QB1 spot. As the Buffaloes kicked off their second week of spring practice, all eyes were on Salter during the practice session.

On Mo͏nday, the Co͏lor͏ado Buffaloe͏s ͏p͏o͏sted a video on In͏stagram showing Sa͏lter throwing passes and running drills ahead of th͏e t͏eam’͏s Spring Bowl. The clip͏ qui͏ck͏ly sparked ͏discussion͏ among fa͏ns͏, wi͏t͏h many evaluating his fit ͏in ͏De͏ion ͏Sander͏s’ system. In the 2024 season, he posted 1,886 passing yards, 15͏ touch͏downs and si͏x interceptions.

Fans had some mixed reactions to the video. Some immediately drew comparisons to Shedeur Sanders in the comments section:

"He not Shedeur," one fan wrote.

"Them boys got some healthy com for qb1," another fan said.

Others were more optimistic:

"Salter bout to go do crazy in the Big 12. Colorado might not lose a game," one fan commented.

"I’m saying this now, if Colorado have a three-loss season, he’s winning the Heisman," a fan said.

Some focused on Salter’s playstyle, especially his mobility:

"Moving out the pocket and taking hits is all I’m wondering," another fan wrote.

"He gone terrorize the Big 12 playoffs," one fan added.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: @cubuffsfootball / Instagram)

With the QB battle heating up in Boulder, whether the Liberty transfer can live up to expectations remains to be seen.

Kaidon Salter on Shedeur Sanders' legacy and his move to Colorado

Kaidon Salter, speaking at a press conference last Tuesday, acknowledged Shedeur Sanders’ impact on the program.

"You know they previously had Shedeur Sanders, and he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks come off the board next year," Salter said.

With Sanders gone, Colorado is searching for its next leader under center.

"They really had nobody after him," Salter admitted. "Coach wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu and it's all working out right now, just coming in helping Juju out and also helping each other out. I feel like it was the best fit for me.

"I'm trying to get the amount of passing yards that Shedeur put up last year and his completion rate and all of his achievements are something that I loved and most definitely led me to commit here," he added.

(from 34:00 mark onwards)

How do you think Kaidon Salter and the Colorado Buffaloes will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

