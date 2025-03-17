Colorado is looking to fill the gap created by Shedeur Sander with Kaidon Salter. The former Liberty quarterback joined the Buffaloes this offseason and is now competing for the starting job. On Sunday, Salter took the field for Colorado’s spring practice, giving fans a first look at him in action.

During practice, Salter worked on his passing game to prove he can be more than just a mobile quarterback. He showed solid accuracy and movement in the pocket, mixing in some designed runs.

Salter posted pictures from the practice and wrote:

"1% #Skoo."

Last͏ season at L͏iberty,͏ Salt͏er threw fo͏r 1886 yar͏ds, 1͏5 ͏touchdowns and ͏just six interceptions. On the grou͏nd, he ͏add͏ed 747 rushing yards an͏d 12 ͏tou͏chdowns͏. His͏ ͏contri͏bution helpe͏d Liberty go 13-0 ͏in ͏the regular season, also ͏earning him Conference͏ USA MV͏P hon͏or͏s. Over his college caree͏r, S͏alter ͏h͏as totaled 5,887 ͏p͏assing ya͏rds, 5͏6 to͏uchd͏owns and 17 interceptions.

Now with Colorado, he faces a tough challenge. Five-star freshman Julian Lewis is also in the mix for the starting job. Lewis is highly regarded, and many see him as the program's future. With spring practice underway, both quarterbacks will have their chance to prove themselves.

Kaidon Salter embraces QB battle at Colorado, praises JuJu Lewis

In his first media session on Tuesday, Kaidon Salter spoke about his decision to transfer and the competition with Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

"Coach wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu, and it's all working out right now," Salter said. (34:00)

Just coming in, helping JuJu out, also helping each other out. It was the best fit for me, and having the staff that they have here, everybody's been to where I'm trying to get to. Pat Shurmur's one of the best offensive coordinators, best quarterbacks coach in the country."

Salter acknowledged the opportunity at Colorado, noting that the program lacked a clear successor to Sanders. He chose to transfer as he was influenced by the coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

"You know they previously had Shedeur Sanders and he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks come off the board next year then of course they got uh nobody they really had nobody after him," he said.

Now the battle for QB1 between him, Lewis and Ryan Staub is underway.

