“He sucks” - Former USC star Caleb Williams faces wrath by CFB fans as NFL combine commences in full force

Caleb Williams, presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, recently faced criticism from CFB fans during the 2024 NFL combine. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller recently posted a tweet on X to dismiss the rumors that Williams is too short to be a quarterback.

“Caleb Williams: 6'1 1/8", 214 pounds, 9 3/4" hand size,” Matt Miller, tweeted. “Rumors of sub-par height seemed to be just more smoke from an anti-Caleb crowd. Numbers look just fine.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The campaign against Williams stirred backlash on social media following Miller's tweet.

“He sucks,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Every time this guy speaks I get the sense he’s going to be a huge bust," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, Williams clarified that he had unintentionally changed his social media profile picture without realizing he would be associated with the "Bears."

The GOAT House tweeted about the change. Williams had changed his profile picture to a photo of himself as a child wearing a shirt with a bear. So, is this a “coincidence?” Or, is Williams hinting about his potential team choice?

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams decided not to participate in the workouts

Williams attended the NFL scouting combine to discuss his preferences and strategy. Instead of participating in workouts and medical testing at the combine, he addressed those during individual team visits.

“So for the medical stuff, I’ll be doing the medical stuff, just not here in Indy,” Williams said, as quoted by SI. “I’ll be doing that at [the individual team visits after the Combine].”

“You know, not 32 teams can draft me. There’s only one of me. And so the teams that I go to for my visit, you know those teams will have the medical and that’ll be it.”

“I didn’t feel the need to go out and throw. I played around 30-some games, I believe. Go ahead and watch real live ball with me and see how I am as a competitor.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the former USC star met with several teams, including the Bears, Commanders, Raiders, Vikings, Falcons, Patriots, Jets and Giants, during the combine, per reports.

Williams is expected to be picked by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Also Read: "I don't think of a plan B": Caleb Williams shuts down any doubts about his No. 1 draft pick status