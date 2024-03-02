"I don't think of a plan B": Caleb Williams shuts down any doubts about his No. 1 draft pick status

The 2024 NFL draft is getting closer and closer, and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick. However, after taking a step back statistically in 2023 from his 2022 Heisman Trophy-winning season, the conversation has moved toward other players potentially taking the top spot.

There are also rumors that Williams does not want to go to the Chicago Bears, the team holding the top pick in the draft. He addressed it bluntly on Friday during the NFL scouting combine.

"It's not a thought in my mind," Williams said. "I don't think that I'm not going to be No. 1. I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that. I don't think of a Plan B. That's kind of how I do things in my life. I don't think of a Plan B, stay on Plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Williams' downseason in 2023 still was outstanding, going 266 of 388 (68.6 completion percentage) for 3,633 yards with 30 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Caleb Williams has been heralded as one of the best quarterbacks coming out of college since Andrew Luck out of Stanford.

Also Read: "This may have something to do with dad": 3x SB champ Michael Irvin pins blame on Caleb Williams' father for USC star skipping medical at NFL Combine

What players are in contention with Caleb Williams for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

There are a few different directions that the Chicago Bears can take with their first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While the Bears already have Justin Fields, the thought process is they will be selecting his replacement. If they go that route, they can pick either Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye or LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Bears could also look to build around Fields and select one of the most talented wide receivers in the draft, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. There are many different options that Chicago can go through between now and the five minutes the team is on the clock.

Also Read: "I'm ready to do whatever it takes": Caleb Williams makes intriguing Kobe Bryant reference while declaring for the 2024 NFL draft