“This may have something to do with dad": 3x SB champ Michael Irvin pins blame on Caleb Williams' father for USC star skipping medical at NFL Combine

It has been reported that former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is skipping the medical exams at the NFL combine. He will supposedly become the first player to make this decision since the NFL combine began after Super Bowl XIX over 30 years ago. Some people are confused about why he is doing this, while others are speculating.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently appeared on Undisputed. Talking on the show, he held the QB's father accountable for Williams not wanting to disclose his medical information.

Many fans feel Caleb Williams is trying to outplay the system or show displeasure. Further, players have discussed the issues surrounding the extensive medical tests given by all 32 teams. It will be interesting to see if there are any issues or if this is the father trying to seize control of his son's future.

Does Caleb Williams refusing medical exams make him fall in the 2024 NFL draft?

Caleb Willams is a player who will march to the beat of his drum. However, there is no need to see a medical report as he is a clear contender for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams could become the top QB in this draft class and was viewed as such for years. He was often compared to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Not disclosing the medical information is a bit of an interesting tactic for Williams. However, scouts and general managers have other ways of getting his medical information. Williams may have regressed a little from his Heisman Trophy season in 2022, but he is the most gifted QB in this draft class.

The Chicago Bears ultimately have the decision to draft or pass on one of the top prospects at the QB position.

