“He throws into harm’s way a lot!”: College insider loudly calls out Cade Klubnik’s skills

Cade Klubnik has spent his entire college football career with the Clemson Tigers, and he enters the 2025 CFB season as one of the most hyped quarterbacks in the country. Klubnik will lead the Tigers to a deep postseason run and potentially a spot in the national championship game.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 session, Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman ranked the Top 100 players in college football. The duo spoke about their ranking on the “Andy & Ari On3 Podcast”. Staples and guest ‘stat cat’ Clark Brooks had conflicting views about Klubnik's ability after he was ranked as the 33rd best player in the CFB.

Staples stated,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's talk about a guy from Austin that plays in South Carolina, and that's Cade Klubnik who you are not as big of a believer in as I am."

Ad

Trending

Ad

He continued,

"I am Mr. Cade Klubnik bandwagon band jumper. I am driving through Cade Klubnik bandwagon but you got him down at No. 33 so what am I missing here?"

However, Clark Brooks loudly questioned Klubnik's skills. He said,

"For the unobserved, 33 that is one spot outside our impact five stars. That means I don't think he'll be a first-round quarterback, and while I may have whispered that part, I'm going to scream this one. He has a negative interception to explosive pass ratio. That matters. He throws into harm's way a lot. Now some of that is because of the team's offense."

Ad

The duo views Cade Klubnik's talents differently. Staples sees the Clemson Tigers star as a top-notch collegiate football QB with star potential. Wasserman sees clear holes in his game that must be addressed before he reaches the next level.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can Cade Klubnik declare for the 2026 draft?

Cade Klubnik is entering his fourth season of collegiate football and his third campaign as the Clemson Tigers' starting quarterback. Hence, Klubnik can declare for the 2026 draft at the end of the upcoming 2025 college football season.

The 6-foot-3 QB had a career year in 2024, reaching career highs across most major statistical categories. He also led the Clemson Tigers to a ten-win season and a 10-4 record in the 2025 campaign.

Ad

It was a surprise when Klubnik opted not to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Some scouts had him as a potential late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick. However, the Tigers' fan base didn't complain as they'd be getting their star shot caller for at least one more year.

Cade Klubnik will look to solidify his draft stock in the upcoming season. He'll also aim to guide the Clemson Tigers to a national championship, which could be a fitting way to close out an impressive collegiate football career in orange.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.