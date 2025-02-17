"I want to double that leap": 5-star Clemson QB reveals reason to return for 2025

By Prasen
Modified Feb 17, 2025 20:27 GMT
Clemson v Texas - Playoff First Round - Source: Getty
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Getty

For the 2025 season, Cade Klubnik is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football. It's rare in today's game to attend the same school for all four years, but Klubnik has decided to stay at Clemson.

Ad

In an interview on the 'Pure Athlete' podcast, he shared what inspired his decision.

"I dreamed of playing college football my whole life. I want to run out on a football field in front of 100,000 fans and play the game I've been playing since I was three years old. And not to go make money." [08:50]

The 21-year-old had a troubled sophomore season, but he IS focused solely on improving.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I went and put my head down and just didn't give two craps about anything last year in terms of people's opinions outside of this building. Just went to work and obviously made a big leap in my work. I want to double that leap," Klubnik said. [10:10]
youtube-cover
Ad

The Tigers quarterback is determined to keep pushing himself to the next level, and his decision to stay was largely influenced by a discussion with coach Dabo Swinney.

Also read: "I'm a pretty loyal person": Clemson QB Cade Klubnik sheds light on decision to stay with the Tigers

Cade Klubnik shared his father's endearing attitude

Klubnik has been an exceptional player since his high school days at Westlake High School in Austin. On the 'Pure Athlete' podcast, the Texas native shared the role his parents, especially his father, played in his journey.

Ad
"They did everything they could to get me to the position that I am (in) ... (They did) all this stuff growing up because they wanted to give me the best opportunity to go play college football, and they knew what I wanted to do from a very young age," Klubnik stated. [21:39]

He talked about how his father has always been there for him, providing guidance and encouragement during his career. As Klubnik continues to excel on the field and aims to take Clemson to new heights, he's aware of his parents' dedication and belief in his abilities.

Also read: "It was a lot": Cade Klubnik recalls hectic aspect of recruitment process during unprecedented times

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी