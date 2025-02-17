"I want to double that leap": 5-star Clemson QB reveals reason to return for 2025

For the 2025 season, Cade Klubnik is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football. It's rare in today's game to attend the same school for all four years, but Klubnik has decided to stay at Clemson.

In an interview on the 'Pure Athlete' podcast, he shared what inspired his decision.

"I dreamed of playing college football my whole life. I want to run out on a football field in front of 100,000 fans and play the game I've been playing since I was three years old. And not to go make money." [08:50]

The 21-year-old had a troubled sophomore season, but he IS focused solely on improving.

"I went and put my head down and just didn't give two craps about anything last year in terms of people's opinions outside of this building. Just went to work and obviously made a big leap in my work. I want to double that leap," Klubnik said. [10:10]

The Tigers quarterback is determined to keep pushing himself to the next level, and his decision to stay was largely influenced by a discussion with coach Dabo Swinney.

Cade Klubnik shared his father's endearing attitude

Klubnik has been an exceptional player since his high school days at Westlake High School in Austin. On the 'Pure Athlete' podcast, the Texas native shared the role his parents, especially his father, played in his journey.

"They did everything they could to get me to the position that I am (in) ... (They did) all this stuff growing up because they wanted to give me the best opportunity to go play college football, and they knew what I wanted to do from a very young age," Klubnik stated. [21:39]

He talked about how his father has always been there for him, providing guidance and encouragement during his career. As Klubnik continues to excel on the field and aims to take Clemson to new heights, he's aware of his parents' dedication and belief in his abilities.

