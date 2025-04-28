Bryce Underwood, a freshman set͏ to le͏ad Michig͏an͏ Wolverines this ye͏a͏r, is making headlines before even playing his first colle͏ge game. St͏aying cl͏ose to home i͏n Belleville, Michiga͏n, he h͏as͏ beco͏me a local favorite.
Underwood threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game on Sunday.
However, ͏not͏ ͏ev͏er͏y͏one was ͏impressed with Underwood’s bas͏eba͏ll form. Fans re͏acted͏ to a clip o͏f his pitch on In͏stagram.
"He throws ͏it like a footbal͏l," a fan wrote.
"͏Seen enough, sign him in spot fo͏r (Tigers outfielder) Ril͏ey Greene," one fan said.
Some fans couldn’t help but notice how natural the ball looked in his large hands.
"Look how small the baseball is in his huge hands 😮 😂 going to be throwing those bombs 🏈 🙌〽️," one fan commented.
Yet, not all reactions were positive.
"Michigan treats this guy like he's king, like hop off 🥀," another wrote.
"World class athlete can't even throw a baseball," a fan said.
"Wants that immediate $, if he wants to be NFL legend he should've gone to LSU," one fan wrote.
Despite the mixed reactions, it’s clear Bryce Underwood’s presence is already big in Detroit. His journey is just getting started, and all eyes are set on how he’ll perform once he suits up for Michigan.
Also Read: “It can’t get worse”: CFB insider spurs on Sherrone Moore & Co. after inclusion of Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood’s spring game sparks hope, but Sherrone Moore demands more
Bryce Underwood’s showing in Michigan’s spring game caught plenty of eyes. The true freshman displayed his raw talent, especially with his live arm. His ability had fans buzzing about Michigan’s chances for the 2025 College Football Playoff.
With a strong defensive line, led by Ray Sean Benny, and a powerful running back duo in Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines looked ready to compete.
However, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore added to the uncertainty when speaking about Underwood’s development, according to 247Sports:
"He can launch it 70 yards, sure — but half the time he doesn’t even know where it’s going," he said. "You can’t out-talent stupidity. You can’t run a Big Ten offense off vibes."
Highlighting the need for precision, Moore added:
"At some point, having a 'big arm' doesn’t mean anything if you can’t hit a crossing route without flipping a coin.”
Michigan clearly expects more, and Underwood has a lot to prove heading into fall camp.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change