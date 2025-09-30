Heisman poll 2025 (Updated): Latest rankings, players list and more ahead of Week 6 games ft. Diego Pavia

The race for the Heisman Trophy heats up after an action-packed Week 5.On3 had a poll a day after Week 5 with analysts Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, JD PicKell and Charles Power voting for who they think will get the prestigious award if the tournament ended that week.Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was supplanted from his lofty perch at No. 1 due to an unfortunate injury in his right hand that required surgery.Mateer was replaced by Oregon QB Dante Moore, who shone in the Ducks' win over Penn State in front of mostly Nittany Lions fans, who held a &quot;White Out&quot; for the key Big 10 clash.Vanderbilt signal-caller Diego Pavia also climbed to the Top 3 after leading the Commodores to a big win over Utah State.Let's take a look at the rest of the Top 10 ahead of Week 6 college football action.Heisman Trophy poll 2025 Top 10 after Week 5 playThe panel voted for their 2025 Heisman Trophy 2025, with the top player on their list gaining 10 points, the second getting nine points and so on. Here's the complete list with their total poll points:#1. Dante Moore, OregonOregon quarterback Dante Moore made his 2025 Heisman Trophy intentions felt with an awesome performance in the Ducks' 30-24 win over Penn State on Saturday.Moore shrugged off the Penn State crowd's &quot;White Out&quot; settings, completing 29-of-39 throws for 248 yards with three touchdowns. The sophomore has been splendid in five games for Oregon, throwing for 1,210 yards and 14 TDs while throwing one interception.#2. John Mateer, OklahomaJohn Mateer's hand injury that required surgery took a hit into his Heisman Trophy aspirations. Before he was diagnosed with a broken bone on his throwing hand, the 6-foot-1 junior quarterback threw for 1,215 yards and completed 67.4% of his passes.Mateer passed for six touchdowns and three interceptions for Oklahoma (4-0), which needs to continue what the quarterback has started before he returns from surgery.#3. Diego Pavia, VanderbiltVanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia climbed one spot from No. 4 with another spell-binding act in the Commodores' 55-35 win over Utah State on Saturday.The six-foot senior completed 26-of-34 passes for 321 yards, with fve touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 79 yards and scored two TDs to become the second Vanderbilt quarterback since 1996 to be involved in six or more touchdowns in a game.#4. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole MissTrinidad Chambliss led Ole Miss to a gritty 24-19 win over LSU on Saturday, helping the Rebels to win its fifth straight game.The senior quarterback used his legs to outmaneuver LSU's high-powered defense, rushing for 71 yards in 14 carries to keep the Tigers guessing.Chambliss passed for 314 yards for one touchdown and one interception to outplay another Heisman Trophy favorite Garrett Nussmeier.#5. Ty Simpson, AlabamaAlabama quarterback Ty Simpson was a class act in the Crimson Tide's win over Georgia, completing 24-of-38 passes for 276 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown to lead Kalen DeBoer's men to its third-straight win after losing to Florida State in the opener.In four games, Simpson has completed 69.3% of his passes for 1,138 yards, with 11 touchdowns. He never had an interception this season.#6. Ahmad Hardy, MissouriMissouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been an important piece in the Tigers' college football playoff aspirations this season. The 5-foot-10 sophomore has led Missouri's rushing attack, running for 730 yards in 103 carries with nine touchdowns.In the Tigers' 42-6 win over Missouri, Hardy rushed for 130 yards in 24 carries with three TDs.#7 (tied). Rueben Bain, MiamiMiami defensive lineman Rueben Bain is the only defender in the offense-laden list. Bain came up with a season-high seven tackles against Florida and teamed up for a sack to increase his season numbers to two sacks.The Hurricanes are on a bye this week and expect Bain to be hungry for more in Week 6 as MIami faces Florida State in an ACC clash.#7 (tied). Carson Beck, MiamiQuarterback Carson Beck put up a messy outing in the 26-7 win against Florida, completing 17 of 30 passes for 160 yards with one interception. The Gators defense came in prepared for Beck, who had seven TDs and two INTs before facing them at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, Florida.Beck looks to bounce back from his worst outing this year when he faces Tommy Castellanos and Florida State on Oct. 4.#9. Marcel Reed, Texas A&amp;MMarcel Reed was shackled on the ground by Auburn on Saturday, rushing for 23 yards in seven carries. However, he managed to throw for 207 yards in Texas A&amp;M's 16-10 win.This season, the 6-foot-1 sophomore quarterback has completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,076 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.#10. Fernando Mendoza, IndianaIndiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza fell two spots from No. 8 after a 13-of-23, 233-yard performance against Iowa. Though he had two touchdowns in the Hoosiers' 20-15 win over the Hawkeyes, Mendoza was a shade of himself, throwinvg his first interception of the season.In five games, the junior signal-caller has passed for 1,208 yards for 16 TDs and one interception.Nine other players received votes from the panel. They were Georgia Tech QB Haynes King, Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar, Michigan RB Justice Haynes, Iowa State QB Rocco Becht, Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, USC QB Jayden Maiava and USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.