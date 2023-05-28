Heisman Trophy 2024 Predictions: Ranking the top 5 Heisman Trophy contenders apart from Caleb Williams ft. Jordan Travis, Jayden Daniels, and more

Winning the Heisman Trophy means that for one season, that player was the best college football player in the USA. Despite having a few months before the college football season begins, we can examine some of the top contenders for the award heading into the 2023-24 season.

There are a lot of top contenders to consider and make an argument for, so today we are going to discuss five such players. There will also be my opinion of who will win the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

5. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jayden Daniels is getting used to the LSU Tigers system after transferring from the Arizona State Sun Devils. He had a strong season a year ago as he had a 17:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season and a 144.5 quarterback rating. This Tigers team should be a lot better than they were a year ago and Daniels will be the reason why.

4. Joe Milton, Tennessee

Joe Milton is in a quarterback battle for the starting spot with the Tenessee Volunteers. If he can win the job, there is still a great skill position unit for him to play well. The Vols are going to be a great team and this should be an interesting team and Milton can be a contender for the award.

3. Jordan Travis, Florida State

Jordan Travis is entering his sixth season as a quarterback at the collegiate level like Milton. He is coming off a season where he had a 24:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio while being seventh with an 85.8 QBR. Travis should challenge for 4,000 total yards with his dual-threat ability. Expect Jordan Travis to dominate and be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

2. Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams is the biggest quarterback prospect in the nation for the 2023 college football season. He finished last season leading the country with 42 touchdowns while being inside the top five in yards (4,537) and QBR (87.6). With the USC Trojans expecting to be national championship contenders, Caleb Williams is definitely a crucial pick for the Heisman Trophy.

1. Drake Maye, North Carolina

Drake Maye is an interesting pick as he finished his freshman season with an 82.4 QBR and 4,321 passing yards with a 38:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Maye now gets a chance to build off his freshman season. The Tar Heels have been doing well and should only improve from here.

Who will win the 2024 Heisman Trophy?

It feels cliche but the media has really decided that Caleb Williams is going to wind up winning the award. He would be the second player to ever win the Heisman Trophy twice.

The USC Trojans are going to be serious contenders to make the College Football Playoffs this season and their quarterback is potentially going to put up incredible numbers. Everything lines up with Williams walking away with the award to the first pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

